Matric results: 'Outstanding' performance as IEB matrics clinch 98.42% pass rate

Botho Molosankwe
The 2022 Independent Examinations Board matric cohort managed to obtain an impressive 98.42% pass rate.
Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier
  • Independent Examinations Board matric candidates have obtained a 98.4% pass rate.
  • Of those, 89.32% achieved a bachelor's pass.
  • The pass rate is slightly higher than last year's 98.39%.
  • The 2022 IEB matric results are available now on News24! Find them here

Although they "missed out on the most" during their Grade 10 and Grade 11 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2022 Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric cohort managed to obtain an impressive 98.42% pass rate.

According to IEB CEO Anne Oberholzer, the pass rate is slightly higher than last year's 98.39%.

She said 89.32% of the 2022 class achieved a bachelor's pass, compared to 89.2% in 2021; 7.52% qualified to study towards a diploma compared to 7.82% in 2021; and 1.57% achieved a pass that will enable them to study towards a higher certificate qualification, compared to 1.37% in 2021.

Oberholzer added that more candidates wrote the IEB exams due to the addition of new schools and an increase in the number of candidates at IEB schools.

Looking for your 2022 matric results? Here’s when and how to check yours

"The performance of the 2022 cohort of students has been outstanding. There is enough credible research on the impact of Covid-19 on the educational aspects of children to provide insight into where we are at in coming out of the pandemic almost three years later.

"It is fair to say that it is the 2022 cohort of learners that were hardest hit by the impact of the pandemic when it broke in 2020 in their Grade 10 year. 

"Various strategies have been employed to try and mitigate these – moving teaching online, pen and paper distance education, catch-up programmes, weekend school lessons and so on – some more successful than others," Oberholzer said.

READ | Matric results approved - but Umalusi finds 5 faulty questions that crept into exam papers

"While the Class of 2022 has seen how previous Grade 12 classes of 2020 and 2021 managed to adapt to a new reality, this was the class that missed out the most in their Grade 10 and Grade 11 years which are fundamentally important to success in their Grade 12 performance.

"They have had to work hard to maintain their drive and perseverance to succeed and in many respects, dig deep to play catch-up in terms of lost time and experiences.

"The social and emotional impact of the pandemic on learners cannot be overlooked - the impact of lockdown, the absence of normal social interaction with friends and engagement in the social activities of teenagers should not be underestimated."

According to Oberholzer, the dedication of the teaching community to implement various strategies to support classes was exemplary.

"The IEB congratulates the candidates, their teachers and parents for a job extraordinarily well done," she added.


Read more on:
independent examination boardanne oberholzereducationmatric 2022
