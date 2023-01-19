Matric results: Pretoria pupil with 6 distinctions declines offer to study in US, chooses SA university

Reddford House The Hills' top matric achiever Aphiwe Hlatshwayo got six distinctions and was accepted at a US university.

She has, however, declined that offer for fear of losing her support structure.

She wants to study medicine at the University of Cape Town.

The top matric achiever at Reddford House The Hills in Pretoria said when she saw that her first- and second-term marks had dropped after dedicating much of her time to activities outside of academics, she knew she had to turn things around.

As head girl, Aphiwe Hlatshwayo spent a lot of time organising school events, representing the school and serving its pupils.

"When someone comes to me for help, I will avail myself in that moment, pushing everything of mine aside to help the next person until I no longer have time left for me."

This, coupled with procrastination and last-minute studying, meant that Hlatshwayo's marks dropped.

She then had to do some self-reflection and realign herself with her goals. To improve her marks, she talked to her roommates about where they wanted to go in life and what steps they should take to get there.

This has led to Hlatshwayo bagging six distinctions in the final matric exams, and she ranks in the top 5% of Independent Examinations Board candidates nationally for several subjects.

With her exceptional marks, Hlatshwayo was accepted to study anatomy at Seattle University in the US for four years, and another four years in medicine as part of its postgraduate programme.

But she said this opportunity was scratched off the list after her mentor advised her not to go to the US as she would have to spend an additional four years before completing her four-year medical degree.

Hlatshwayo said:

I understood where she was coming from because you can get the same education here for six years (instead of eight), which works because I will be here (in South Africa) around my family so that I can have my support structure with me. So, it is kind of a blessing in disguise.

She would like to study medicine at the University of Cape Town (UCT) but was still waiting on funding.

Despite being aware that she might be passing up a significant opportunity, she expressed scepticism about her chances of succeeding in the US due to that country's different education system and the absence of support.

She said: "I may be losing more quality education, but I am gaining more support here in South Africa."

Hlatshwayo said the quality of the education she got at the private school equipped her for study at UCT. She said if an opportunity was presented to her again, she would take it only for the postgraduate programme.