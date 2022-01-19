3h ago

Matric results: Shannon Wolpe dances his way to medical school with 9 distinctions

  • Shannon Wolpe achieved nine distinctions.
  • Wolpe says dance is his passion. 
  • He is going to study medicine. 

Shannon Wolpe has always liked to be different from other children. 

When his mates signed up for soccer, rugby and other sports, he was not interested. What stole his heart was dance. 

"In Grade 1, I had to try out for sports, and I wasn't happy with soccer or tennis or cricket. One of my family friends was dancing at a corporate dance studio and my mom said I must try it out. I fell in love from day one."

Wolpe has been a corporate dancer for seven years.

In high school, he joined a dance school.

The King David High School Linksfield matriculant says dance is his passion. 

"I was the only male dancer in my grade and managed to get a lot of opportunities. I absolutely love it. In my community, it is much more rare for males to go into dancing. In my community, it's normal for people to want to do the normal things, like play rugby… for a guy to dance is something different. I have always prided myself in being different. It has worked in my favour because now I am known as 'the dancer'," he says. 

WATCH | Umalusi gives matric results the all-clear despite probe into early access to exam papers

Wolpe achieved nine distinctions - Accounting, Afrikaans, English, Hebrew, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Physical Sciences and Advanced Programme Mathematics. 

He, however, does not want to turn dance into a career. 

"I want to keep it as a hobby. It's my form of self-expression and my connection to who I am. I think it can really keep me sane, but professionally I want to go into medicine."


He is deciding between studying at Wits University and the University of Cape Town.  

While his friends are taking gap years, he says that is not the ideal route for him. 

"I need to be kept intellectually stimulated. I thrive when I am busy and learning new things. I constantly require stimulation when I can learn more, connect the dots and keep my brain functioning. I need structure and I need order. And medicine is a long degree, so I better start."

Read more on:
