2h ago

add bookmark

Matric results: 'Sit behind your desk and do the work' - Saheti School pupil bags 11 distinctions

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng matric pupil Hannah Hill achieved a 95% average in 2022.
Gauteng matric pupil Hannah Hill achieved a 95% average in 2022.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • Hannah Hill is Saheti School's top pupil after achieving an average of 95%.
  • She managed to secure 11 distinctions.
  • Despite feeling demotivated at times, Hill said she knew she had to put in the work to reap the rewards.
  • The 2022 IEB matric results are available now on News24! Find them here.

"Sit behind your desk and do the work. You will see just how easily things can turn around."

This was the advice of an Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric pupil in Gauteng who clinched an outstanding 95% in 2022.

With 11 distinctions, Hannah Hill, 18, was the highest achiever in her grade at Saheti School.

But it wasn't easy, she said, adding that she had no choice but to stay focused and rise above the challenges she faced.

"I often suffered from a lot of procrastination and lack of motivation. What made it even worse was that I was not doing any sports activities. It wasn't until I decided to find a balance between my academics and personal life. I started focusing more on family, friends, and sports, like exercising and going to the gym. That helped me to become more energised and I found my motivation to get work done," Hill said.

Looking for your 2022 matric results? Here’s when and how to check yours

She had to juggle 11 subjects: Afrikaans; English; Information Technology; Life Orientation; Mathematics; Modern Greek; Physical Sciences; Visual Arts; Further Studies: English; Further Studies: Mathematics Elective (Statistics); and Further Studies: Mathematics Standard (Calculus and Algebra).

She said she felt the pressure throughout the year but was able to get a grip on things and tackle each subject well.

READ | Matric results: 'Outstanding' performance as IEB matrics clinch 98.42% pass rate

"I didn't follow a strict study schedule. At the beginning of the week or the day, I would look into areas I needed more confidence in and dedicate long periods to small and specific regions..."

Sticking to this study method, Hill managed to maintain a constant average throughout the year but she felt she could improve.

After receiving an average of 85% in her block tests in March, Hill knew she could do better and pushed for an additional five percent during the preliminaries, which saw her bag 10 distinctions and an average of between 90% and 95%.

She said:

My prelims went quite well. I got 10 distinctions. While I know it was marks I expected, I still felt like there were some areas where I could improve. But I left that for the finals.

She hasn't decided on her future career path yet.

"It's twofold. I'm not quite certain yet, but my options are most likely neurosurgery or... going into genetics." 

Hill applied to study at the University of the Witwatersrand and University of Cape Town.

She is crossing her fingers for Wits.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgeducationmatric 2022
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Was euthanising Sheba the tiger the right decision?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, she was a danger to the community
30% - 147 votes
No, they should’ve tried to dart her
70% - 345 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.93
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.92
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.39
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.90
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.6%
Platinum
1,046.63
+0.5%
Palladium
1,752.38
+1.3%
Gold
1,914.25
+0.3%
Silver
24.22
+1.2%
Brent Crude
85.92
+1.7%
Top 40
73,845
+0.8%
All Share
79,915
+0.7%
Resource 10
78,999
+0.9%
Industrial 25
101,236
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,092
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery

6h ago

‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023

6h ago

First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023
Cut above the rest: Dignity of school boys in Kensington restored with free haircuts

17 Jan

Cut above the rest: Dignity of school boys in Kensington restored with free haircuts
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

3h ago

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo