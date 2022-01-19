Matric results: Teen grieves murdered father by excelling in school, attaining 6 distinctions

Lexi Davies' father was murdered last April.

The matric candidate still managed to achieve six distinctions.

She is taking a gap year and will study either medicine or business science next year.

When Lexi Davies' father was murdered last April, the matric pupil says she chose to grieve him - her biggest fan - by excelling in her last year of high school.



The King David High School Linksfield pupil said her father was her biggest supporter and she didn't want to let him down.

"My dad was my biggest fan. He was always motivating me to do well in school and to be resilient. As traumatic and as scary as the whole process of grieving in matric was, I always had that voice in my head that my dad was pushing me on and telling me to do my best. That's what motivated me to do my best."

She achieved six distinctions in Afrikaans, English, Hebrew, Life Orientation, Life Sciences and Mathematics.

Davies said she also had the support of friends and teachers.

"The school was very kind and they understood that sometimes I needed extra time to do certain work. I am very grateful."





This year, Davies intended taking a gap year to deal with her father's death.

"I just need the year to take off and not have any academic pressure. I am tutoring and au pairing to get a bit of work experience."

She hoped to enroll for a medical or business science degree in 2023.

Davies said hopefully, by then, the Covid-19 pandemic would be over as she had struggled with online learning.

"Grade 11 was very tough, especially being online. I love being in person with the teachers and my friends. Online is a struggle for me. It's horrible; you feel isolated and very alone. The teachers were very accommodating. They did their best."

