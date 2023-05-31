Mawela promises to act against officers who allegedly failed to assist family of slain pupil

Gauteng police commissioner General Elias Mawela has vowed to act against police officers who failed to help the family of pupil, Palesa Malatji, open a missing persons case.

The 17-year-old Ntsako Secondary School matric pupil was raped and murdered last week.

Mawela said six people of interest were taken in.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has warned that he will take action against police officers who failed to help the family of slain Soshanguve pupil, Palesa Malatji.

This comes after the Malatji family alleged that Rietgat police did not help them when they wanted to open a missing persons case.

Malatji, a 17-year-old Ntsako Secondary School matric pupil, was raped and murdered last week.

She was last seen at school last Thursday afternoon, having just finished attending extra classes.

Her family started searching for her at about 17:00 when she didn't arrive home from school.

The school told the family that she was last seen her at around 16:00.

But Rietgat police would not help them when they wanted to open a missing persons case and search for Palesa, they alleged.

According to the family, they were told that there were no vehicles available for a search.

Police only started helping them around midnight, they claimed.

Palesa's body was eventually found in a veld.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said police noted the family's grievances with "concern".

Muridili said police established that Palesa's mother and uncle went to the Phuthanong police contact point, a Rietgat satellite station, at around 20:00.

She said:

The family requested the police at the community service centre to accompany them in their search for their missing daughter.

"It is alleged that the police officers on duty told the family that they were not able to assist. This is contrary to the process that the police should follow when a missing person is reported, especially a minor," Muridili added.

She added that the family left and returned less than an hour later.

"It is during this time that the police officers registered a missing persons' complaint and then accompanied the family to search for Palesa.

"Unfortunately, the search ended with the discovery of Palesa's lifeless body in the bushes near a primary school."

According to Muridili, all the "necessary resources" were mobilised to comb the crime scene for exhibits and track any biological samples.

Muridili said a team of detectives has been working around the clock and following all leads to crack the case, and have so far brought in six persons of interest.

Mawela said the Rietgat police station commander started with the necessary procedure to institute an internal disciplinary process for the members that allegedly failed help the family.

"We do not have room for any complicity when it comes to providing services to our vulnerable groups. Children have a right to be and feel safe. We will deal decisively with those that are found guilty of failing to do their job," Mawela said.