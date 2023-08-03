Mayhem unleashed: Golden Arrow buses set alight as taxi drivers go on strike

Two Golden Arrow buses were set alight just a few hours after taxi bosses announced they would embark on mass stayaway action.

Golden Arrow said it was doing its best to maintain operations, but the situation was volatile.

Cape Town traffic officers said they were attending to incidents of public violence on the city's freeways and major routes.

Two Golden Arrow buses were set alight after taxi associations across the Cape Peninsula announced that they were embarking on a mass stayaway action following violent clashes with City of Cape Town authorities this week.

Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer confirmed to News24 that two buses had been torched in Nyanga.

"Unfortunately, there are serious incidents of violence and vandalism taking place across Cape Town. We are doing our best to maintain operations, but the situation is volatile," she warned.

"Traffic is also backed-up across all major routes. As a result of this we cannot provide exact information regarding our services but we are trying our best to get everyone home."

Dyke-Beyer added that the affected services included Mfuleni, which was completely inaccessible, and they could only operate from the outskirts.

She added: "We are trying to operate Nyanga services from Borcherds Quarry but the N2 is blocked on both sides. Langa is inaccessible, all Epping services will be severely delayed. Khayelitsha is completely inaccessible, and we are only able to operate from the outskirts."

Cape Town - Burning Bus at Nyanga taxi rank #TaxiStrike pic.twitter.com/AWisqd15zJ — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) August 3, 2023

Cape Town Traffic Officers also had their hands full attending to incidents of public violence on the city's freeways and major routes.



The following road closures are in effect:

Jakes Gerwel Drive is closed at Bluegum in a northerly direction.

The N2 outbound is closed at the M5.

The N2 incoming is closed at Jakes Gerwel Drive.

Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes and proceed with caution.

The SA National Taxi Council's (Santaco) provincial executive committee met on Thursday with several other taxi associations in Khayelitsha, to discuss the ongoing impoundment of taxis in the Mother City.

The impoundment operation led to a violent standoff between law enforcement authorities and taxi operators, who blockaded streets in the inner city as well as the station deck on Tuesday.

Taxi bosses proposed a stayaway to start immediately in all regions in the province.

Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, said it was regrettable that Santaco had resolved to pull their vehicles from minibus-taxi ranks as of Thursday afternoon.

"We are aware of violent protests that are happening near the Khayelitsha taxi rank, a bus has been set alight in Nyanga, MyCiTi bus passengers are being forced off buses, two law enforcement vehicles have been stoned in Khayelitsha and the N2 outbound is currently blocked by slow-moving minibus taxis."

Quintas said it was no longer a peaceful protest and the City strongly condemned these actions.

"There is absolutely no need to endanger human lives, or for interference with other vehicles on the road," he said.