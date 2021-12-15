Mayor Hill-Lewis reveals plans for City of Cape Town in final council speech of the year

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has delivered the last council speech for the year.

A proposal was adopted to change the organisational structure of the City of Cape Town's administration.

The council also approved the advertisement for nine executive director posts.

The last council sitting of the City of Cape Town turned out to be rowdy affair, with councillors interjecting while newly elected Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis tried to explain the changes he wants for the City's administration.



Despite the sitting being a virtually affair, opposition parties raised their concerns and highlighted their positions, while Hill-Lewis desperately tried to explain what he has in mind for the City's new organisational structure.

Hill-Lewis put forward a proposal to change the organisational structure of the City, saying the administrative structure must reflect the City's care for better services and dignity, especially for the poorest residents.

READ | New political era: DA reaps the rewards as opposition parties kick ANC to the curb

"It must reflect a commitment to innovative thinking. The core basic services, including the provision of energy, water and sanitation, and waste management, are at the heart of municipal governance," he said.

The mayor added that infrastructure investment and improved services were the means by which it would improve the dignity of all Capetonians.

The mayor stressed that improved basic service delivery and infrastructure would be used to improve the dignity of all Capetonians. The ANC's Xolani Sotashe led the charge against the structural changes, and requested clarity from Hill-Lewis on the financial implications of his planned changes. READ | Shocked, but ready for the job! Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell to extend hand to opposition "We are requesting clarity on the macro-organisational design, and the financial implications are not in the report," Sotashe snapped.



The GOOD party's Gavin Joachims said: "GOOD does not support the creating of duplicate roles and additional directorates that create new multimillion-rand directorate posts and linked Mayco and portfolio committee chair positions."

Marvin Christians, caucus leader for the ACDP, said they supported the organisational changes.

"We are happy with the changes because, if you remember correctly, Mayor Patricia de Lille’s Organisational Development and Transformation Plan was always unworkable, to the detriment of the City. We’ll monitor its rollout and comment as we see fit, and of course if needed," he said.

Responding to the issue of financial implications, Hill-Lewis said: "All of the details of the macrostructure will be available in the adjustment budget."

He said the proposed macrostructure included the splitting of the water and sanitation and waste management directorate into individual directorates.

READ | Cape Town mayoral committee approves permit fee relief for informal traders

"I expect that each of these directorates will deliver high-quality services, that they will be responsive to the public, that when there are problems, they will be open and work quickly to fix those problems with humility and dedication," the mayor said.

The proposal also included the creation of a Future Planning and Resilience Directorate to focus on the future planning of the city.

"For Cape Town to be a city of hope in South Africa, we need to devote time and resources to Future Planning. Most importantly, we need to ensure that we are constantly updating a portfolio of well-prepared capital projects for the short, medium and long-term that are ready for implementation," he said.

Along with the structural changes council considered, they also approve the advertisement process for nine executive directors.

The proposal included renaming the transport directorate to urban mobility and creating a standalone urban waste management directorate.

The proposal was adopted by council.

