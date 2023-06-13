1h ago

Mayor of Joburg is confident budget will be approved

Alex Patrick
Johannesburg executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda ahead of the budget speech on Tuesday.
Johannesburg executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda ahead of the budget speech on Tuesday.
Alex Patrick
  • Johannesburg's mayor is confident the budget will be approved on Wednesday.
  • Kabelo Gwamanda was speaking after the continuation of the SOCA debate on Tuesday.
  • If the budget is not approved, the City will be placed under administration. 

The mayor of Johannesburg, Kabelo Gwamanda, is confident the budget will be adopted on Wednesday.

He was speaking after Tuesday's continuation of the State of the City Address (SOCA) debate.

The debate was cut short last week when Gwamanda fell ill after an allergic reaction.

The budget speech is set to take place on Tuesday afternoon, with the debate on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Speaker, Colleen Makhubele, warned that the City would fall under administration if the budget was not passed.

But this was not of concern to Gwamanda, who told reporters that the Government of Local Unity (GLU), the name given to the coalition of the ANC, EFF, PA and minority parties, had the majority vote.

"The coalition is all that is needed to pass the budget, but we're still engaged with all the other parties to ensure they are included. But there's no way it won't be passed," he said.

He said there was no issue with his leadership of the City, the problem was the councillors who said political parties in the coalition had influenced him.

He said political parties in the council had prescribed forums to air any grievances.

In his response to the SOCA debate, he accused opposition parties of using the media to spread false narratives about the GLU.

Gwamanda's official response to the debate was a middle finger to the opposition, whom he addressed by saying that only in South Africa could a former oppressor now be part of the official opposition.

He used the platform to address comments about his pronunciation of words, saying English was his second language.

He received a standing ovation after ending his speech with: 

In conclusion – I am councillor Gwamanda, the duly elected mayor in the Johannesburg Metropolitan. I'd like to assure residents that [the local] government, in its current form, is stable.

"There is no leadership crisis in Johannesburg, apart from a frivolous sponsored narrative by the opposition that has no bearing on me… As the GLU, we are reiterating that we are here and at the service of all six million residents...  I advocate that we demonstrate through our actions that we can [govern]." 


