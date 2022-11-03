14m ago

Mayor says more may be trapped in Krugersdorp mine after 21 bodies recovered

Iavan Pijoos
  • The Mogale City mayor says there is a possibility that more bodies may be recovered from the shaft in Krugersdorp.
  • By Thursday morning, at least two more bodies were recovered.
  • Nineteen bodies were recovered from the shaft on Wednesday. 

The mayor of Mogale City, Tyrone Gray, believes that more bodies of suspected illegal miners could be trapped underground at a mineshaft in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand.

"There is a possibility, but we don't know what the quantum of that figure is. This is simply an idea that has been reported, that the volume of individuals was more than the 21 that was recovered from the area," Gray told reporters at the scene on Thursday afternoon.

By Thursday morning, at least two more bodies were recovered from the shaft.

It brings the number of bodies found to 21 - after 19 bodies were discovered on Wednesday.

Gray said it was alleged the men might have been trapped underground during the heavy downpours this week.

READ | Special report: The Station Strangler

"Due to the rains, a lot of these tunnels have been covered in water, and this has dire consequences for people who are trying to exit, given that illegal mining doesn't have the same infrastructure and support that is necessary for safe mining.

"Some of the shafts are so connected, and there have been rumours and stories that you can take a boat underground and go on an underwater channel to reach other mineshafts."

Gray confirmed that the mine was licensed, and the mining bosses were draining the water from the shaft.

"They said they are still assessing the situation, draining as much as they can, and, obviously, we also don't want to endanger the search, but rescue lives.

"They have to wait for a lot of the water to be drained because, due to poor ventilation, the fumes from the generator that are sucking the water out can also intoxicate someone," Gray said.

Gray added that they would be working closely with law enforcement authorities to establish the cause of the accident.


