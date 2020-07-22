1h ago

Mayoral driver accused of killing 2 girls in KZN will not face prosecution yet - NPA

Kaveel Singh
A probe has been launched after a KZN mayor's convoy allegedly knocked and killed two teenagers.
iStock
  • A driver in the KwaNongoma mayor's convoy who allegedly killed two girls will not yet face prosecution.
  • Although he was arrested, the NPA in KZN said the case had been referred to the police for further investigations.
  • KZN Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli visited the family over the weekend promising justice.

A 48-year-old man who allegedly killed two girls while driving a vehicle in the KwaNongoma mayor's convoy will not yet be charged, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday.

"The matter from KwaNongoma has been referred to the police for further investigations. Once the investigations are complete, a decision will be made on the evidence as contained in the docket. At this stage, the matter cannot be enrolled," said KwaZulu-Natal Director of Public Prosecutions Elaine Zungu.

The girls were killed on the R66 in White City on 16 July after the vehicle, which Mayor Albert Mncwango was not travelling in at the time, ploughed into them.

Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli visited the family over the weekend, saying action would be taken.

"Immediately after receiving news about the accident, MEC Ntuli directed the department and the police to institute an urgent investigation into the fatal crash. He also committed to constructing speed humps along the road where the accident happened," the transport department said in a statement.

Ntuli said according to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was travelling at an excessive speed, killing the two girls, aged 12 and 13.

He told the families tough action would be taken if investigations revealed the driver was reckless and negligent.

"Police are investigating cases of culpable homicide and negligent driving. Our investigation will probe the allegations of excessive speeding and the driver's condition at the time of the accident because this is a residential area and extra caution ought to have been adhered to".

Ntuli said no one was above the law.

"There is no one who is above the law and members of the protection service must also adhere to the laws of our country, including the National Road Traffic Act. The forensic investigation must be expedited so that the affected families can find closure".

He added the accident had destroyed the families and lives of two promising young girls.

"Through this accident, the future of the two girls has been shattered and their families have lost future breadwinners and future professionals. The devastating effect of this accident is deeper to the affected families and the community of KwaNongoma".

Ntuli said the affected families would be assisted with the necessary logistical arrangements to ensure their loved ones were given a dignified burial.

