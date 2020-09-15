40m ago

add bookmark

Mbali Ntuli hits out at DA leaders, speaks of ' cult-like' culture and fear

Lizeka Tandwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mbali Ntuli addresses the media on her candidacy for the DA leadership.
Mbali Ntuli addresses the media on her candidacy for the DA leadership.
Papi Morake, Gallo Images
  • DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli has spoken out, describing a "cult-like" culture in the party. 
  • Ntuli says current leaders have an "insider and outsider clique" that is destroying the DA. 
  • She also claims party leaders are weaponising disciplinary processes.

DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli has described behaviour in the party as "cult-like" and has spoken of fear and the politicising of disciplinary processes. 

In a letter to party delegates on Tuesday, Ntuli bemoaned the party's leaders and said that since 2014, she observed an existing "insider and outsider clique" in the DA which was destroying the party. 

"What we have seen is cult-like behaviour associated with big personalities. Past leaders have been known to surround themselves with a small grouping of advisors, some with no on-the-ground community building experience. Some being ideologues, while others being only too happy to leverage their proximity to power to further their own ambitions. When there is a situation like that in a political party, a culture of top-down management becomes dominant, compelling many to either fall in line or risk being either isolated, purged or frustrated into resigning," she wrote. 

READ | Ntuli to Zille: Allow members to review and ratify DA policies at elective conference

Ntuli is known for being outspoken and was at odds with federal council chairperson Helen Zille on several occasions on Twitter over the latter's comments on race.

She said the party was not being destroyed by race, ideology, or the young versus the old, "but plain old-fashioned power grabs led often by individuals who seem to believe ruling by fear is the only way to instil discipline and be unchallenged".  

Ntuli added that she observed that leaders were not always open to opposing views and didn't take responsibility by fixing what might be broken.

She added that if she was elected as the party's leader, she would immediately embark on critical reforms that would allow healing to begin.

Chief among these reforms was bringing an end to the politicisation of the DA's Federal Legal Commission (FLC), she said. 

Speaking of a firewall in the FLC, she said the problem was that investigations, when concluded, were tabled before provincial executive committees and the federal executive and often the FLC found no further need to continue with an investigation, only to be circumvented by politicians with vested interests in the bodies.

"These politicians will then weaponise the process in order to make sure that their political opponents under investigation are pursued, convicted, punished, excommunicated or have their name dragged through the mud in order to diminish their political capital. This is abhorrent behaviour. There is no consistency to how matters of discipline are handled because of this politicisation.

"For example, I've sat on FedEx (the federal executive), where many members have had their memberships terminated for something like failing to pay their tithes after three months as per our party constitution. This used to concern me and as a result, I would council young new public representatives on these rules so they could avoid suffering this fate. However, over the years, I have seen chief whips, Members of Parliament and other senior leaders avoid such sanction for the very same infractions. This is grossly unfair."

Ntuli's letter comes after former federal chairperson Athol Trollip spoke openly about the challenges facing the party. Trollip said while he still believed the DA was the only party that had an offering for voters of different races, he believed that if the DA wanted to govern, they would have to overcome a racial trust deficit. 

"Because there is a racial trust deficit in the DA now because of commentary and statements made by Zille, among others. If you can overcome that trust and become a political destination for people across all racial description, yes, then they can govern those cities, but you are going to have to overcome it and they are going to overcome that through word and deed," he said. 

The DA recently held its policy conference where it adopted a policy position which removed race as a criterion for redress. 

In a letter to Zille last week, Ntuli suggested that policy resolutions must be reviewed at the party's elective congress.

ALSO READ | DA entering 'no man's land' on policy issues, analysts say

The DA has been on a downward spiral since it lost some of its traditional voters to the FF Plus in the 2019 elections.

The resignation of Mmusi Maimane, Herman Mashaba and recently, DA Gauteng leader John Moodey, who was also in the running for party leader, has further fuelled suggestions that the party was ridding itself of black leaders.

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

Related Links
Gauteng DA provincial conference postponed as branch audits delayed
Trollip: DA suffers from racial trust deficit, insists Zille 'suffers from excessive hubris'
OPINION | The Democratic Alliance must be commended for scrapping B-BBEE from its policy
Read more on:
dambali ntulipolitics
Lottery
1 lucky player bags R323k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2952 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 636 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 7352 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2860 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.48
(+0.96)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(+0.71)
ZAR/EUR
19.57
(+0.95)
ZAR/AUD
12.09
(+0.36)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.68)
Gold
1966.50
(+0.56)
Silver
27.46
(+1.14)
Platinum
977.00
(+2.14)
Brent Crude
40.14
(-0.37)
Palladium
2348.50
(+1.53)
All Share
56453.69
(+0.22)
Top 40
52080.47
(+0.20)
Financial 15
10045.57
(-1.16)
Industrial 25
74852.57
(-0.46)
Resource 10
57660.06
(+1.61)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20259.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo