1h ago

add bookmark

Mbali Ntuli shuffled as DA in KwaZulu-Natal makes sweeping changes to legislature

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mbali Ntuli.
Mbali Ntuli.
Papi Morake, Gallo Images
  • The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has made several changes to its provincial legislature caucus.
  • Most notably, Mbali Ntuli moves from cooperative governance and traditional affairs to the public works portfolio.
  • The changes come after an intensive strategic annual review of the 11-member caucus.

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has rung in the new year with sweeping changes to its provincial legislature caucus.

According to DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango, the changes take effect immediately.

Most notably, Mbali Ntuli moves from cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) to the public works portfolio.

In November last year, Ntuli challenged John Steenhuisen for the party leadership.

READ | John Steenhuisen named new DA leader

Steenhuisen clinched an 80% majority in the vote against Ntuli, who ran a fierce campaign. But with only 20% of the DA's delegates supporting Ntuli, she suffered an overwhelming defeat.

Former agriculture and rural development spokesperson, Chris Pappas, moves to the Cogta portfolio.

Martin Meyer, the party's former public works spokesperson moves to agriculture and rural development.

Mncwango also said the goal was to ensure the DA continued to offer the best possible service to the people of the province in its opposition role.

Grueling 

He added: "The DA would like to acknowledge the hard work by all three spokespersons in their former roles. Despite a grueling leadership campaign, Mbali Ntuli never shied away from dealing with the tough issues that come with Cogta.

"Chris Pappas has also played an extremely proactive role within Agriculture, particularly in terms of rural safety and biodiversity issues. Martin Meyer must also be acknowledged for his ongoing commitment to ensuring that KZN’s public works department does its job properly and for keeping officials constantly on their toes."

Mncwango said the changes came after an intensive strategic annual review of the 11-member caucus.

He said the party believed the skills of their young members and parliamentarians would be put to good use in their new portfolios.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dazwakele mncwangombali ntuilkwazulu-nataldurbanpolitics
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 14539 votes
No, I will not
39% - 12290 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4648 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.04
(-2.53)
ZAR/GBP
20.46
(-2.51)
ZAR/EUR
18.47
(-2.50)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(-3.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-2.62)
Gold
1945.63
(+0.23)
Silver
27.31
(+0.69)
Platinum
1102.00
(+2.51)
Brent Crude
50.63
(-1.37)
Palladium
2491.99
(+5.39)
All Share
60921.37
(+0.73)
Top 40
55976.32
(+0.97)
Financial 15
11630.83
(-1.91)
Industrial 25
79782.81
(+1.77)
Resource 10
61289.85
(+1.09)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo