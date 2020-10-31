35m ago

add bookmark

Mbali Ntuli speaks of a more inclusive DA in her last address to delegates at the federal congress

Lizeka Tandwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli.
DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli.
Darren Stewart, Gallo Images

  • DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli wants a more inclusive party.
  • She has addressed delegates for the last time before voting begins at the federal congress.
  • She says she wants to reinvigorate the imagination of "what South African politics should be like".

Inclusivity, diversity and equality are the key objectives leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli has raised during her last address to DA delegates before they vote at this year's federal congress. 

She and her contender, interim leader John Steenhuisen, were each given five minutes to address more than 2 0000 delegates. 

An impassioned Ntuli, who was speaking at one of the DA's hybrid venues in KwaZulu-Natal, said she ran her campaign showing her vision for the party to represent and include every South African in all decision-making in a way that the party is able to negotiate shared human values. 

"I don't think disagreements or seeing things differently is a bad thing. The idea of diversity as part of our principles is the one that should be cherished the most as the DA. I want to move our party into a place where everybody has equal ability to say where they believe the DA should be going and how we should be talking to voters on the ground because we only exist to try and win votes and show people what the DA could do," she said. 

During her campaign trail, Ntuli has been heavily critical of the party.

In a letter to delegates in September she described behaviour in the party as "cult-like" and spoke of fear and the politicising of disciplinary processes. 

Ntuli bemoaned the party's leaders and said that since 2014, she observed an existing "insider and outsider clique" in the DA which was destroying the party.

READ | Mbali Ntuli makes final plea to delegates: Choose to make the DA a governing party

"I want us to reinvigorate the imagination of what South African politics should be like. That is why I've said we need a new way of politics. A way that shows that we are serious about taking this government, which has had impunity and looting and corruption, out of office, and we will make South Africa work by professionalising the public service," she said.  

Her ideas include resourcing councillors who are at the coalface of governance to create individual profiles and brands to show the DA is serious about governance. 

"We have great governance where we have been able to show citizens that they need to lend us their votes. We need to leverage that," she said.  

If elected, she says, she will also empower the party branches, its youth and women's structures with better resourcing, adding that the DA needs to tap into every single type of person in the party and the country and show that they can belong.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
DA elective conference: Who supports who?
Mbali Ntuli makes final plea to delegates: Choose to make the DA a governing party
ANALYSIS | DA leadership battle: What a Steenhuisen or Ntuli win could mean for Parliament
Read more on:
da congressmbali ntuli
Lottery
Lucky Friday for 5 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
13% - 178 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
54% - 763 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
33% - 470 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.23
(+0.67)
ZAR/GBP
21.02
(+0.59)
ZAR/EUR
18.90
(+1.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(+0.88)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.82)
Gold
1877.90
(+0.05)
Silver
23.62
(+0.11)
Platinum
844.50
(+0.39)
Brent Crude
37.86
(-0.84)
Palladium
2204.58
(+0.60)
All Share
51684.70
(-0.41)
Top 40
47472.92
(-0.22)
Financial 15
9459.76
(-3.04)
Industrial 25
73405.64
(+1.00)
Resource 10
47245.91
(-1.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo