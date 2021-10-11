1h ago

Mbalula concerned about 'thugs' who allegedly hijacked ANC dispute process over candidate list

Zintle Mahlati
ANC Head of Elections Fikile Mbalula addressing the media on Thursday, 16 September 2021 on the ANC's readiness to take part in the local government elections.
Photo: Juniour Khumalo/News24
  • ANC leaders met disgruntled ANC Tshwane structures on Monday to hear disputes about candidate nomination lists.
  • The party's head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, says the ANC will resolve complaints despite no set timeline.
  • Mbalula has also warned about "thugs" who had hijacked ANC disputes.

The ANC's head of elections Fikile Mbalula has raised concerns over "thugs" who have allegedly hijacked the ANC dispute process in an effort to sabotage the party ahead of the elections. 

Mbalula, ANC deputy president David Mabuza, deputy-secretary general Jessie Duarte, and the ANC's head of electoral committee Kgalema Motlanthe were in Tshwane on Monday to appease disgruntled ANC members in the metro.

Mbalula said those ANC candidates who had been fraudulently nominated will face the consequences and removal following the local government elections.

Election disputes have marred ANC structures in Tshwane regarding candidate lists since the party began compiling its election lists.

Members have claimed their preferred candidates were fraudulently removed and replaced despite coming first in nomination processes.

Mbalula said the party had received over 10 disputes in Tshwane. The party lost the metro in the local government elections in 2016 partly due to candidate list disputes.

READ | Ramaphosa pledges rigorous vetting of mayoral candidates to avoid party's past failures

He said the party was resolving all its disputes across the country. Still, he admitted, the ANC's National Executive Committee's (NEC) message had mainly been hard to accept from structures in Tshwane.

The NEC had announced that all election-related disputes would be resolved after the elections. If an investigation finds a member had been fraudulently nominated, by-elections will be held in those affected regions.

"We are troubleshooting some of the issues, especially here in Tshwane, where the message has been communicated, but it is not going through. That is why it was important to us to clarify issues. We have put in extra effort because there has been effort[s] in Tshwane not to fall into line with ANC NEC decisions. Many areas across the country people have understood the decision of the NEC," Mbalula said.

READ | Elections 2021: If an ANC candidate was 'wrongly elected', they will be asked to resign - Mabuza

While Mbalula and party leaders met with complainants inside the Saint George's Hotel in Centurion, several ANC members protested outside, claiming to have been excluded from the dispute talks.

Some told News24 they were left outside and did not understand how their complaints would be resolved while they sat outside.

Mbalula, however, denied that members were being excluded. He said those who were invited to the meeting would be addressed.

"Thuggery" and "Boko Haram"

Mbalula said while many of the disputes were genuine, some had been fabricated.

He said the ANC was concerned about "thugs" who had hijacked the movement because they were not nominated to stand as candidates for the party.

The complaints they are raising, some of them are genuine, and some are frivolous because to them everything is either them or nothing. We have to talk to this because there is an element of thuggery. Thugs have infiltrated the ANC. We have funny characters such as Boko Haram.


"That is why we have said the police must investigate this because you know that people are dying, they have been killed left and right," Mbalula said.

The ANC has no timeline on when disputes will be resolved, but will ensure investigations happen as quickly as possible, Mbalula said.

