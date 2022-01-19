Mbalula hopes to launch digital driving licence renewal system in February

The government has promised to digitise the old driving licence renewal system.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula vowed to launch computerised learner's licence testing.

A digital system will assist the government in fighting corruption associated with the issuing of driving licences, he says.

The government says it intends to fix the controversial and unreliable driver's licence system by going digital.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has assured motorists that his department will soon launch a new digital licence renewal system.

The department faces a huge backlog of drivers waiting for their new driving licences.

Last week, Mbalula said the machine used to print new licences was broken.

He said the machine was old, outdated and undergoing repairs in Germany.

The department can't issue any new licences until the machine is fixed.

'Significant progress'

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Mbalula said processes to digitalise driving licence renewal procedures were in the pipeline.

"In addressing driver competency and putting in place measures to eliminate fraud, we are making significant progress in rolling out computerised learner's licence testing.

"Through the RTMC (Road Traffic Management Corporation), we are augmenting the capacity of Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) and will be launching online services in February 2022 to improve service delivery and minimise the need for a motorist to visit a DLTC a number of times.

"This would mean motorists are able to access services in the comfort of their homes," said Mbalula.

The process will include online eye-testing, and the eye test result will be automatically uploaded and linked to the user application.

"Long-term interventions include integration of driving licence simulators into the testing procedures. This will entail testing the motorist's level of knowledge of the motor vehicle and road rules before getting into the car," Mbalula said.

He added:

The recording of the driving licence testing and digitalising test results will also be part of this innovation. This will also include new functionality to complete the renewal of driving licences online.

The minister claimed that the publication of the 2022 RTMC regulations would assist in implementing measures to curb lawlessness on the roads.

"The regulations introduce online services for booking learner's licence tests, renewal of driver's licences, motor vehicle registration, licensing and online vehicle licence renewals.

"This will aid in addressing the corruption associated with the issuing of these licences and or rendering of the services," Mbalula said.

