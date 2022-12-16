Mbalula promises to get back nearly 500 million lost train ticket sales

Commuter trains are losing millions of passenger sales annually.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula blames the loss on theft and vandalism.

Mbalula claims they are recruiting back their lost customers.

Rampant vandalism, destruction and theft saw the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) lose nearly 500 million ticket sales since 2015.



Between 2020 and 2021, only around 17 million tickets were sold.



Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the resuscitation of train services will bring back lost passengers to Prasa trains.

Mbalula was speaking during Thursday's reopening of the Naledi corridor in Soweto.

He committed to restoring trust in the most affordable mode of transport by rehabilitating 10 priority corridors.

“The completion of the rebuilding and resumption of service on the Naledi line accounts for the thirteenth corridor recovered this year. This means that we have not only achieved the target of rehabilitating 10 priority corridors in 2022 but also exceeded this target.

RAIL PROGRESS MADE SINCE PRESIDENT’ SONA



On the SONA, his Excellency, President @CyrilRamaphosa made pronouncements regarding Rail Corridor Recovery, today we gave an update on progress made thus far in rebuilding and recovering the passenger rail network.

Before the unprecedented vandalism and destruction of our rail network, Prasa operated 40 commuter rail corridors in the 2018/2019 period.



"Today, Prasa is operating 16 corridors. In 2015, Prasa was moving over 500 million passengers annually. The number dropped to a little more than 200 million in 2019/2020, dropping further to 17 million in 2020/2021. The rehabilitation work will undoubtedly reclaim the commuter rail market share, impelling the modernisation programme."

Mbalula added that the vandalism and destruction of the rail network had caused a significant setback for Prasa.

"This means that we must rebuild more than 1 000km of rail and signalling equipment, approximately 100km of track, and over 400 stations. The devastation of the floods in KwaZulu-Natal further compounded the problem. In May 2022, Prasa rolled out the rebuilding programme in three earmarked priority corridors in Gauteng, which were closed to enable speedy rehabilitation. These are Pienaarspoort to Pretoria, Naledi to Johannesburg and Leralla to Elandsfontein.”

Mbalula said the recovery of the Naledi line was a significant achievement.

READY TO PROTECT

The Naledi to Johannesburg corridor covers 70km with 15 stations.



"We are pleased that the work of recovering overhead electrical wires stands at a 95% completion rate at the cost of R152 398 591. Substations are at 60% completion at R181 976 138. A total of 354 local labourers were employed. We have resumed services to the Mabopane to Pretoria, Saulsville to Pretoria, Pienaarspoort to Pretoria and the De Wildt to Pretoria lines."

Mbalula said that the Western Cape central line had not been functioning since 2019 due to extensive vandalism, and the illegal occupation of the railway line and rail reserve.

He said:

Efforts to rehabilitate and recover the central line started in 2021, with the first two phases having been recovered as planned. This financial year, Prasa has completed 13 corridors. This milestone is an important and positive step towards our commitment to rebuilding the rail infrastructure and restoring passenger rail as the backbone of public transport.

"Prasa plans to rehabilitate the remaining corridors, including Leralla to Johannesburg and Pretoria to Kaalfontein, followed by phase 1C of the central line extending from Langa to Nyanga in Cape Town, and the electrical infrastructure between Durban to Umlazi and KwaMashu to Durban.

"In preparation for the rollout of the new trains, major work is underway to enhance security at the depots where the trains will be kept. The fencing of Braamfontein, Salt River, Paarden Eiland, Durban, Springfield and East London depots with high-tech walling is in progress. Prasa is also in the process of walling some of the passenger rail corridors.

"The central line and the Mabopane corridors have been prioritised for the walling project, while work on the remaining priority corridors will commence soon," he said.



