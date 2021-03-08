1h ago

add bookmark

Mbalula Twitter tirade: Mkhwebane opens crimen injuria case against transport minister

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Antonio Muchave
  • Busisiwe Mkhwebane opened a case of crimen injuria against Fikile Mbalula.
  • This was after the transport minister called her a "hired gun".
  • Mbalula has been tweeting insults at fellow ANC leaders in the lobby that supports Ace Magashule.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane opened a case of crimen injuria against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula for tweeting on Sunday that she was a "hired gun". 

Mkhwebane's office confirmed that a case was opened on Monday. 

Mbalula's tweet came after ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told the Sunday Times that the party's "principled" MPs would not vote with the opposition for any motion that would lead to the sacking of Mkhwebane.

"Mr Mbalula and other ministers, who have made contemptuous remarks about the Public Protector, were previously reported to the president. The request was for the president, in his capacity as head of the executive, to rein them in. It's not clear if anything ever came of the request," spokesperson for the Public Protector Oupa Segalwe said.

He said Mbalula's conduct was unbecoming of a member of the executive.  

READ | Mbalula's comments indicate the ANC is far from united in bid to oust Public Protector

Infighting in the ANC is heating up ahead of a parliamentary vote to institute an inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office. 

Removing her requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament, or 267 votes, while the motion to hold an inquiry into her fitness to hold office needs 50% plus one, or 201 MPs' votes.

The ANC has 249 National Assembly seats, while the DA has 89 and the rest are shared by a number of smaller opposition parties.

Removed

The ANC appears divided on the matter. Some party leaders expressed support for her, while others want her removed. 

Meanwhile, Mbalula continued his political Twitter offensive against members of the ANC lobby who support Magashule, mainly on the debate over campaign funds.

In reply to a picture tweeted by former presidential hopeful, Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, about a dinner with other presidential hopefuls in 2017 to illustrate unity in the party, Mbalula asked her how much she paid for her campaign.

He also alleged that supporters of former president Jacob Zuma funded that dinner.

Some of the tweets appear to have been deleted. Mbalula, who was at the forefront of the lobby that helped Zuma get into power in 2007, now appears to be certain of his support for President Cyril Ramaphosa - because Zuma "did more damage to the ANC than anyone", according to his tweets.

He also said debating the funding of Ramaphosa's campaign with Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans spokesperson Carl Niehaus and disgraced convicted Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa was unimaginable.

Mkhwebane investigated the CR17 funding campaign and found against Ramaphosa. The report has been overturned and is subject to a Constitutional Court battle. 

Mbalula also replied to Twitter user @cuzini, who told him to "enjoy your blue light while it last [sic] political prostitute", that he's got "files on your criminals go f...ck yourself am ready for you". 

Over the weekend, Mbalula also appears to have been offended by sports presenter Robert Marawa's tweet about protests in Paraguay against corruption, hinting that South Africans should do the same. Mbalula is known for being very active on Twitter and for making political pronouncements, but he seems to have gone into overdrive over the past few days.

- Additional reporting by Qaanitah Hunter

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancbusisi­we mkhwebanefikile mbalulapoliticscrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 4380 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2959 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4176 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.50
(-1.23)
ZAR/GBP
21.42
(-1.02)
ZAR/EUR
18.37
(-0.64)
ZAR/AUD
11.89
(-0.74)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.78)
Gold
1680.71
(-1.55)
Silver
25.21
(-0.80)
Platinum
1150.50
(+1.40)
Brent Crude
70.77
(0.00)
Palladium
2315.00
(-0.57)
All Share
68426.17
(+0.23)
Top 40
62910.60
(+0.19)
Financial 15
12747.28
(-0.10)
Industrial 25
87156.37
(-0.52)
Resource 10
71780.93
(+1.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo