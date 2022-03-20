Mbeki meets with ANC Western Cape leaders, alliance over 'renewal' of the party

Former ANC president Thabo Mbeki is in the Western Cape this weekend as part of his renewal gatherings with party members.

Mbeki is expected to engage with ANC Western Cape leaders and alliance partners.

The Western Cape ANC, similar to other structures, has been beset by political battles and dwindling electoral support.

Former ANC leader Thabo Mbeki is taking his commitment to the party's renewal call to the Western Cape as he meets with the province's leaders and alliance partners.

Mbeki's visit will see him engage with the province's ANC leaders in a two-day programme expected to wrap up on Monday.

The theme of the meeting had been dubbed unity and renewal, according to the ANC's document inviting attendees.

Similar to several ANC structures, the party in the Western Cape is not immune to troubles caused by factional battles and internal fighting.

The province's leadership was dissolved in 2019.

An expired mandate was one of the reasons stated by the party. There were also concerns about public spats among its leaders.

The ANC national executive committee has appointed an interim provincial committee.

The ANC in the Western Cape has to contend with poor support in some areas of the province; it is also the only province the party does not govern.

The party has struggled to grow its support and secured just 28.64% of the vote in the provincial elections in 2019.

Mbeki's visit to the Western Cape follows similar gatherings hosted by the ANC in the Free State.

ANC Western Cape spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said Mbeki's visit was intended to help them prepare for the provincial conference.

Branch meetings were taking place across the province, Mtsweni added.

He said the ANC was likely to host its provincial conference in May.

"The last time the ANC was in power in this province, Mbeki was still president. The province was at the time strong in areas where it is very weak today. We want to hear from him what we have to do to renew the organisation.

"When the ANC WC was disbanded in 2019, it had run its term. So, this task team was characterised by unity and diversity. We were given the mandate to go to the conference and work on renewal and rebuilding. We want to go to conference with proper structures of the ANC."

When Mbeki visited the Free State last month, he punted the party's need for a membership audit.

He also questioned the quality of the party's members.

