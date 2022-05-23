41m ago

add bookmark

Mbeki slams ANC leaders for caring more about positions than policy

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
Thabo Mbeki has called for ANC members to focus on policy rather than leadership positions.
Thabo Mbeki has called for ANC members to focus on policy rather than leadership positions.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • Former ANC president Thabo Mbeki has criticised ANC conferences focusing more on credentials than party policies and reports. 
  • The ANC in the Eastern Cape saw its conference delayed by hours due to debates about which delegates were legally allowed to participate. 
  • Mbeki said these types of fights showed an obsession with positions. 

Former ANC president Thabo Mbeki has bemoaned ANC leaders’ fights about credentials dominating party conferences, leaving little room for policy discussions.

Mbeki used the recent ANC Eastern Cape conference as an example of one hijacked by obsessions about positions.

The conference secured a win for Oscar Mabuyane as chairperson, but it was delayed by hours and extended for an extra day because of fighting about credentials and which delegates were legally allowed to vote.

There was barely any discussion of the province’s policies, which were postponed to later dates. 

Mbeki said these delays and fights about who voted for who showed that some ANC leaders were more concerned about their positions than the policy direction of the party.

"The comrades in the Eastern Cape, the conference did not discuss organisational policies and reports because it was busy with credentials. A big battle about credentials, therefore I must count how many people are there and which ones are on my side.

"The Eastern Cape sat there for so many days fighting about credentials, because it sends a message that what matters is what position I am in," he said.

Thabo Mbeki
Former president Thabo Mbeki delivers the key address at Emoyeni Conference Centre to business people and professionals.
Supplied Supplied

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa complimented delegates in his closing address at the conference for a peaceful gathering, saying little about the delays. 

READ | ANC Eastern Cape conference stalled, but party leaders confident it won't collapse

Mbeki was addressing the ANC Youth League Task Team's political school over the weekend.

The former ANC leader has been outspoken about the ANC's need to take another look at the quality of leaders who were elected.

He pointed to the ANC's declining electoral performances, which reached its most concerning point during the municipal elections. The party lost key metros and Mbeki said the party had to take the quality of those who represent it seriously.

He said:

Fewer people are voting for the ANC. People looked at the votes nationally and the ANC got less than 50%. All of us are very worried about what's happening to the movement and the impact in the movement and its impact on the country.

Mbeki used his address to point to concerns about the ANC's step-aside resolution.

The rule initially forced members who were criminally charged to step aside from leadership roles while their cases were pending.

The rule has since been amended to bar the same implicated people from running for leadership positions.

Mbeki said the initial 2017 ANC conference did not indicate that members who had been charged should step aside and not compete for leadership positions.

He said the ANC faced a public image crisis when those members who had stepped aside were elected to positions while on leave.

The recent election of Zandile Gumede as eThekwini regional chairperson, who faces corruption charges, and murder-accused Mandla Msibi as ANC provincial treasurer in Mpumalanga, raised similar questions.

The two were elected before the ANC amended the step-aside rule. They have since made no indication as to whether they are prepared to resign from their elected positions.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancancylthabo mbekigovernancepolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 1773 votes
No
53% - 1973 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.74
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.79
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.80
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,861.86
+0.8%
Silver
22.13
+1.7%
Palladium
2,032.50
+3.2%
Platinum
977.50
+2.0%
Brent Crude
112.55
+0.5%
Top 40
61,783
+1.3%
All Share
68,376
+1.2%
Resource 10
74,541
+2.8%
Industrial 25
73,119
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,919
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo