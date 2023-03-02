1h ago

Mbombela man claims R10 million Lotto windfall

Compiled by Marvin Charles
A Mbombela man who works in the security sector has claimed R10 million in Lotto winnings.
  • A 40-year-old Mbombela man working in the security sector has become a multimillionaire. 
  • He claimed his R10 million winnings from the National Lottery a month after winning the jackpot.
  • Meanwhile, the search is on for a lucky player from the Eastern Cape who won R3 million in Saturday's Lotto Plus 1.

A Mbombela man who played Lotto on the Nedbank banking app has become the latest multimillionaire after claiming his R10 million winnings from the Lotto jackpot draw, which took place on 28 January. 

The 40-year-old man works in the security sector and said he would use his winnings to pay off his debts.

The lucky winner said he would continue to work and had no plans to tell his family about his newfound wealth.

He said instead he would help them "as and when" the need arose.

He added that this was not his first National Lottery win and said he had previously won R84 000 in one of the Sportstake games. He said he had frequently won in the fifth and fourth divisions from the Lotto and PowerBall games.

He told News24:

I have always been hopeful that I would one day win the main jackpot, that’s why I have continued to play.

Meanwhile, the search is on for a lucky player from the Eastern Cape who won R3 million in Saturday’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.

A player from Mthatha won the jackpot, and the ticket was purchased at Super Spar and Tops Savoy. 

Ithaba said it encouraged Mthatha players to check their tickets. 

Ithaba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “We congratulate our latest Lotto Plus 1 millionaire from Mthatha, who played through a retailer and is yet to claim their winnings. We also congratulate our Nelspruit Lotto winner who won through playing on the Nedbank banking app.”

