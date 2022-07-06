Mbombela shutdown: 15 taxi drivers arrested for allegedly forcing truckers to blockade N4

Mpumalanga police arrested 15 taxi drivers for public violence during a "national shutdown" on Wednesday.

Police say truck drivers are not behind the protest.

Santaco has distanced itself from the actions of its members.

Mpumalanga police arrested 15 taxi drivers in Mbombela on Wednesday for allegedly forcing truck drivers to blockade the N4 in protest against fuel price hikes.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told News24 one driver was held at gunpoint and forced to pull over, and another one was allegedly assaulted.

He said 13 suspects were facing charges of public violence, while two others faced charges of assault and pointing of a firearm.

Mohlala added the truck drivers were not the organisers of the protest, which threatened to "shut down" roads in the province, saying they were the victims.

"Taxi drivers are the ones behind the shutdown, but they used trucks to get their point across. Truck drivers were forced to park on the side of the road. What they [the suspects] would do is knock on the side of the truck and instruct the truck driver to park on the road."

He said some truck drivers were forcefully removed from their vehicles.

Mohlala said:

It's a form of hijacking. It's just that they don't take the vehicle. They just take the key and park it elsewhere or instruct them to drive it and park it on the road.

Mohlala said the blockade had caused congestion on the N4.

SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) spokesperson in Mpumalanga Moses Gama confirmed to News24 some of its members were involved in the shutdown.

He, however, distanced Santaco from it, saying it did not sanction the protest.

"We know that some taxi drivers blockaded the roads, but they did not get instruction from anyone in the leadership. They took the decision to do so themselves," said Gama.

Asked if Santaco would intervene, he added he could not divulge details ahead of its meeting which was set to take place on Wednesday evening.

