1h ago

add bookmark

Mbombela shutdown: 15 taxi drivers arrested for allegedly forcing truckers to blockade N4

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Thirteen suspects are facing charges of public violence, while two others faced charges of assault and pointing of a firearm.
Thirteen suspects are facing charges of public violence, while two others faced charges of assault and pointing of a firearm.
@thandograham
  • Mpumalanga police arrested 15 taxi drivers for public violence during a "national shutdown" on Wednesday.
  • Police say truck drivers are not behind the protest.
  • Santaco has distanced itself from the actions of its members.

Mpumalanga police arrested 15 taxi drivers in Mbombela on Wednesday for allegedly forcing truck drivers to blockade the N4 in protest against fuel price hikes.  

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told News24 one driver was held at gunpoint and forced to pull over, and another one was allegedly assaulted.

He said 13 suspects were facing charges of public violence, while two others faced charges of assault and pointing of a firearm.

Mohlala added the truck drivers were not the organisers of the protest, which threatened to "shut down" roads in the province, saying they were the victims.

"Taxi drivers are the ones behind the shutdown, but they used trucks to get their point across. Truck drivers were forced to park on the side of the road. What they [the suspects] would do is knock on the side of the truck and instruct the truck driver to park on the road." 

ALSO READ | Mpumalanga teacher assistants struggling to put food on the table after not being paid for 3 months

He said some truck drivers were forcefully removed from their vehicles.

Mohlala said:

It's a form of hijacking. It's just that they don't take the vehicle. They just take the key and park it elsewhere or instruct them to drive it and park it on the road.

Mohlala said the blockade had caused congestion on the N4.

SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) spokesperson in Mpumalanga Moses Gama confirmed to News24 some of its members were involved in the shutdown.

He, however, distanced Santaco from it, saying it did not sanction the protest.

"We know that some taxi drivers blockaded the roads, but they did not get instruction from anyone in the leadership. They took the decision to do so themselves," said Gama.

Asked if Santaco would intervene, he added he could not divulge details ahead of its meeting which was set to take place on Wednesday evening. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacrimeprotests
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think striking Eskom workers should be fired?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they must face disciplinary action and possible charges
66% - 2021 votes
No, stop scapegoating underpaid workers for government's mess
12% - 361 votes
Well, firing them won't solve the load shedding crisis
22% - 673 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.78
-1.5%
Rand - Pound
20.03
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
17.08
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
-1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.6%
Gold
1,737.29
-1.6%
Silver
19.25
+0.2%
Palladium
1,921.50
-0.9%
Platinum
856.50
-1.4%
Brent Crude
102.77
-10.4%
Top 40
59,826
+1.5%
All Share
65,887
+1.4%
Resource 10
61,323
+3.2%
Industrial 25
81,232
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,367
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo