13m ago

add bookmark

Mboweni makes U-turn on 'fake news' tweet after bystander killed during Wits student protest

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tweeted: "My information is that there was no student who was being killed."
  • A couple of hours later, he deleted the tweet and apologised. 
  • Political leaders have reacted with outrage to the shooting of a bystander during student protests in Johannesburg.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has deleted and apologised for a tweet in which he appeared insensitive about the death of a bystander during student protests in Braamfontein on Wednesday.

"My information is that there was no student who was being killed," Mboweni tweeted, soon after news broke that a man was shot by police during the protests.

"Fake news circulating," he continued.

WATCH | Wits shooting: 'He was gasping' - doctor who treated victim details final moments

Mboweni promised that no student would be left behind. He said Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande would deal with the matter of student fees on Thursday, when he is expected to deliver an address.

About two hours after this tweet, Mboweni deleted it and replaced it with an apology. He said he did not mean to "diminish the fact and tragedy of a loss of life", and didn't express himself clearly. 

He also offered condolences on the death of the man who was shot. 

The man apparently died after he was shot, allegedly by police, when he stepped out of the clinic, where he had a doctor's appointment.

The doctor tried to revive him, with no success.

Wits students protested for a second day on Wednesday about student funding.

The shooting was widely condemned by political parties.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the police "must be professionalised to avoid the unnecessary loss of lives".

 

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
wits universitytito mbowenigautengjohannesburgprotestspolitics
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 4858 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3213 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4618 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.11
(+1.09)
ZAR/GBP
21.00
(+1.00)
ZAR/EUR
17.98
(+1.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(+1.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+1.08)
Gold
1719.28
(+0.23)
Silver
26.01
(+0.47)
Platinum
1195.50
(+2.87)
Brent Crude
67.28
(-1.06)
Palladium
2286.01
(+0.33)
All Share
68516.99
(-0.20)
Top 40
62886.16
(-0.34)
Financial 15
13035.03
(+1.34)
Industrial 25
88066.98
(-0.27)
Resource 10
70217.98
(-1.02)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

12h ago

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
FEEL GOOD | Zirk Botha returns to SA after making record 7 200km solo row from...

09 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Zirk Botha returns to SA after making record 7 200km solo row from Cape Town to Rio
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo