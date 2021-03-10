Mboweni makes U-turn on 'fake news' tweet after bystander killed during Wits student protest

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tweeted: "My information is that there was no student who was being killed."

A couple of hours later, he deleted the tweet and apologised.

Political leaders have reacted with outrage to the shooting of a bystander during student protests in Johannesburg.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has deleted and apologised for a tweet in which he appeared insensitive about the death of a bystander during student protests in Braamfontein on Wednesday.

"My information is that there was no student who was being killed," Mboweni tweeted, soon after news broke that a man was shot by police during the protests.

"Fake news circulating," he continued.

Mboweni promised that no student would be left behind. He said Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande would deal with the matter of student fees on Thursday, when he is expected to deliver an address.

About two hours after this tweet, Mboweni deleted it and replaced it with an apology. He said he did not mean to "diminish the fact and tragedy of a loss of life", and didn't express himself clearly.

He also offered condolences on the death of the man who was shot.

APOLOGY: My earlier tweet about the Wits protest meant to indicate that the person killed today was NOT a student but this does not in any way diminish the fact and tragedy of a loss of life.I did not express myself clearly and for that I apologize. My deepest condolences. — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) March 10, 2021

The man apparently died after he was shot, allegedly by police, when he stepped out of the clinic, where he had a doctor's appointment.

The doctor tried to revive him, with no success.

Wits students protested for a second day on Wednesday about student funding.

The shooting was widely condemned by political parties.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the police "must be professionalised to avoid the unnecessary loss of lives".

The loss of innocent lives at the hands of law enforcement officials must not become our new normal.We are not a military state, agencies like the SAPS must be professionalised to avoid the unnecessary loss of lives.The IPID must act swiftly on the #WitsProtest incident. — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) March 10, 2021

How does @BladeNzimandeMP justify the same problem every year for nearly ten years and thereby brutalising students with bullets.#witsprotest #PoliceBrutality #BladeNzimande #bladeMustFall pic.twitter.com/parn2XXgfB — UDM Youth Vanguard (@UDMYouth) March 10, 2021

The fact that it was a Civilian who was killed does not negate the crisis of police brutality. The manner in which police interact with communities of colour is wrong and heavy handed. A human being was killed at the hands of police! There is no justification #FeesMustFall — Fasiha Hassan (@FasihaHassan) March 10, 2021

5 years later and we have a dead body on the streets of braam. It's not okay. We need more than just IPIDs involvement. We need a fundamental overhaul #FeesMustFall #FeesHaveNotFallen — Fasiha Hassan (@FasihaHassan) March 10, 2021

