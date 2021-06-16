McBride and Booysens won't be cross-examined at Zondo Commission

Robert McBride and Major General Johan Booysen will no longer be cross-examined at state capture commission.

Instead, statements by eight people they implicated will be read at the commission.

The eight withdrew their applications to cross-examine McBride and Booysen.

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) boss Robert McBride and former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Major General Johan Booysen will no longer be cross-examined at the State Capture Inquiry.

Instead, statements by people implicated by McBride and Booysen will be heard.

The two were due to be cross-examined on 25 and 28 June by eight people, including advocate Anthony Mosing, advocate Sello Maema and advocate Andrew Chauke.

At a sitting on Youth Day, their legal representative, advocate Tebogo Mathibedi, told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that McBride and Booysen had "peddled lies" against his clients.

"The accusers themselves were prosecuted in a number of matters... so they were deflecting from their illegal conduct."

Booysen and McBride implicated the eight, saying they had violated their professional ethics by being at the forefront of unfair persecution and treatment of officials fighting corruption in law enforcement agencies.

Mathibedi asked that, instead of cross-examination, their versions of the events be read out to the commission.

"We also request that it appear in the report at the end of the day. That will at least, to a certain extent, make up for the indignity… that our clients suffered as a result of the malicious and unfounded allegations."

On Thursday, the commission will hear testimony from former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh and former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba.