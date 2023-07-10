1h ago

Mdlalose Tavern shooting: Survivor who lost both legs struggling to regain independence

accreditation
Yoliswa Sobuwa
Sixteen people were killed when gunmen stormed Mdlalose Tavern in Orlando East, Soweto on 10 July last year.
Emmanuel Croset/Gallo Images
  • A year after the Mdlalose Tavern shooting, survivor Inga Mkoko is scheduled for another operation.
  • Mkoko was shot 13 times and spent three weeks in ICU and six months in hospital - having both his legs amputated.
  • He is praying for a house that is wheelchair friendly so he can be more independent. 

Monday marked a year since the deadly Mdlalose tavern shooting in Nomzamo, Soweto, and life has not been easy for one of the survivor's Inga Mkoko. 

Mkoko - who was shot 13 times - was in a coma for three weeks, had both legs amputated and lost four fingers in his left hand.

The 26-year-old is scheduled for another operation next week.

Mkoko, from Engcobo in the Eastern Cape, was one of the victims of the Soweto tavern shooting on 10 July last year, leaving 16 people dead. At the time, he was at the tavern charging his phone because there was no electricity in his shack.

Mkoko said that before the shooting, he used to pass time at the tavern by playing pool.

On that fateful day, two men came inside and immediately closed the door.

He said: 

They started shooting randomly. I thought I would die as people were falling in front of me. I don't know what happened after because I think I passed out.

Last month, the case against the six men accused of the fatal shooting was withdrawn in the Orlando Magistrate's Court, much to the shock of the victims.

Gauteng police head Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela said they were working hard to reinstate the case on the court roll.

Mkoko initially moved to Johannesburg looking for greener pastures as a landscaper.

He now stays with his mother in an informal settlement in Nyanga, Cape Town. His mother is unemployed, and they survive on Mkoko's government grant.

Mkoko said: "Everything happened according to God's will, and I have accepted that my life will never be the same again. I feel like a small baby who has to learn new things about life. I must be lifted to the toilet, and at times, my mother has to help bath me or feed me; it's very frustrating."

Inga Mkoko
Inga Mkoko, 26, with his mother Funeka Mantsantsa (screengrab)
News24

He added the area was not wheelchair friendly, making it difficult for him to move around. 

Mkoko's mother, Funeka Mantsantsa, 51, said her life had not been the same since the incident.

"I have recently been diagnosed with depression because everything is taking its toll on me.

"My son spent six months in hospital, there was a time when doctors suggested that I switch off his oxygen machine, but I refused," she added.

Mantsantsa said after everything her son went through, he had to return to the hospital this week.

"People have been asking me how I feel that the case has been dropped. I am glad my son is still alive; otherwise, I have left everything else to God."

She added she worried Mkoko had to return to the hospital, saying:

He lost both his legs and four fingers on his left hand. One arm was operated six times, and doctors said he needed another operation as all the bones were crushed. That the one hand he was learning to use to eat, when he goes to the toilet or even bathe himself

Mantsantsa said she lost her spaza shop, which was her only source of income, as she had to spend time with her son.

At the time, Mkoko was admitted to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

"I used to ask people to look after my spaza shop, but they decided to help themselves with the little groceries I had.

"One day, I came back to an empty spaza shop. All I want is a house that will accommodate my son because he has accepted his situation," she added. 

Mkoko said he was longing to be more independence.

"I would love to have a house that will accommodate my wheelchair so that I can do some of the things on my own without depending on my mother," he added.



