Measles outbreak: Govt launches immunisation campaign after 4 provinces register 137 cases

Joe Phaahla said 137 measles cases were reported in four provinces.

The cases were reported in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West and Gauteng.

He said symptoms included a cough, red eyes and runny nose.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says they have launched an immunisation campaign against measles amid a rising infection rate.

There have been 137 cases reported in four provinces - Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West and Gauteng.

Phaahla said there was an ongoing campaign in Limpopo - but, nationally, it would only be rolled out in February next year.

The minister addressed the media at the Holiday Inn in Boksburg on contingency plans ahead of the festive season.

"Of the 137 cases, 98 had an unknown vaccination status, 17 had a history of vaccination, while 22 were unvaccinated," the minister said.

A total of 56 cases were reported among people between 5-9 years, while 40 infections were in the 1-4 year cohort.

Newborns and children up to the age of one had the least number of cases, which Phaahla attributed to routine vaccinations.



He said symptoms included coughing, red eyes and runny nose.

Phaahla said healthcare facilities were collecting blood samples of suspected cases and it was being referred to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases for lab testing.

"Measles complications are severe in malnourished children and young infants under two years of age. Persons of any age, who are not vaccinated, can be infected and develop the disease," Phaahla said.



