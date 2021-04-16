MEC Albert Fritz steps in as acting DA leader in the Western Cape

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has been appointed acting DA provincial leader for the next two weeks.

This follows the 14-day suspension of Bonginkosi Madikizela after allegations that he lied about his academic qualifications.

However, opposition parties have called for a stricter sanction on Madikizela.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has been appointed acting DA provincial leader for the next two weeks.



This follows the 14-day suspension imposed on Western Cape DA leader and provincial Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela after allegations that he lied about his academic qualifications.

Madikizela has been suspended from both party activities and his MEC duties.

This follows a Daily Maverick report this week that Madikizela did not hold a BCom in Human Resource Management despite claiming this in his official biography and had misled a journalist in this regard.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde announced on Thursday that Madikizela will be suspended for 14 days while an investigation determines all the facts regarding his incomplete BCom degree saga.

In a communiqué to party members, DA provincial chairperson Jaco Londt said: "Following recent events this past week, we would like to inform all DA structures in the Western Cape that deputy leader Albert Fritz will be acting as provincial leader for the next two weeks.

READ | Opposition parties tell Winde: Stop 'pussy-footing' and fire Bonginkosi Madikizela

"We trust that all structures will carry on the great work that they are currently doing leading up to next week's by-elections as well as the local elections that we will be contesting later this year."

Londt told News24 Madikizela had voluntarily stepped aside from his role as provincial leader for the two-week period.

"The provincial executive committee of the Western Cape will discuss the matter on Monday, 19 April and no further comment will be given at this stage," he added.

Meanwhile, opposition parties in the Western Cape legislature have lashed out at Winde's decision to place Madikizela on a 14-day suspension, saying Madikizela should be fired for breaching the ethics code.

ANC leader in the provincial legislature Cameron Dugmore said the Code of Conduct Committee in the legislature should conduct an inquiry instead, while GOOD general secretary Brett Herron accused the DA of "pussy-footing" around the issue.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.