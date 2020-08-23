1h ago

MEC saddened after 3 Tshwane metro cops die in head-on collision with 'drunk driver'

Malibongwe Dayimani
Three TMPD officers died when they crashed into a suspected drunk driver.
TMPD
  • Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said she was saddened by the death of three Tshwane Metro Police Department officers.
  • The officers were providing back-up while chasing a vehicle that failed to stop when it was instructed to do so.
  • They died when the vehicle that was being chased collided head-on with their police vehicle. 

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said she was saddened to learn of the death of three Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers, who were killed after a car they were driving in, collided head-on with a vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver.   

The crash took place on the N4 toward Hartebees in the early hours of Sunday, Tshwane metro police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba confirmed.

The identities of the victims and their pictures would be released by the metro police department once all family members of the deceased had been informed, said Mahamba. 

The suspected drunk driver was also killed in the accident, Mahamba said. 

"It is reported that the three officers were providing back-up in pursuit of a vehicle that was reported to not have stopped when instructed by other TMPD officers. The vehicle that was being pursued collided with the vehicle the three TMPD officers were in and the three officers died on the scene," said Mazibuko.

Mazibuko added: "It is less than a week since the sale of alcohol has been opened under the National Disaster Act regulations, and a driver suspected of being drunk has taken the lives of three law enforcement officers. As government, we continue to plead with citizens to drink responsibility to prevent the senseless loss of lives.

"Our heartfelt condolences go to the colleagues and families of the three TMPD officers, who passed away while on duty. May their souls rest in peace," said Mazibuko.

