MEC's suspended spokesperson blames bullying for altercation caught on camera - but she is sorry

A government official has apologised for using strong language against a colleague.

The incident was captured on cellphone video footage that was widely shared on social media.

Vuyiseka Mboxela said her reaction stemmed from consistent workplace bullying.

The suspended spokesperson for the Eastern Cape MEC for Education has apologised after a viral video showing her using strong language against a colleague emerged and led to her suspension.



In the video, Vuyiseka Mboxela is seen standing with another woman and pointing her finger at the woman's face while speaking isiXhosa.



Mboxela said, "Don't p*ss me off," and "Don't sh*t on me", while pointing her finger at the woman's face.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Mboxela said contrary to what had been widely publicised, her confrontation with a colleague was not about her refusing to greet a fellow worker.

The clash was a “culmination of a long and persistent workplace bullyism”, she said, adding: "Sadly, at that moment, I was triggered to an untenable emotional state."

Mboxela said she would cooperate with the employee wellness programme organised by the provincial education department following the incident, as well as seek professional assistance to deal better with similar occurrences in the future.

“I have had a moment of reflection and hereby apologise unreservedly to the MEC, HOD, senior management, staff and all affected within and outside the department,” she said.

At the time of her suspension, a department spokesperson, Mali Mtima, said the department did not tolerate any unbecoming behaviour at work, be it bullying, unfair treatment, or racism.

“The department sends its heartfelt apology to the people of this province and the country at large,” he said.



