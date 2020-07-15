1h ago

add bookmark

Media job losses not just a sector problem, but a social problem - Wits prof Anton Harber

Jenna Etheridge
Media academic Professor Anton Harber said media job losses are a social problem.
Media academic Professor Anton Harber said media job losses are a social problem.
iStock
  • Media academic Professor Anton Harber said the effect of major media job losses was not just a problem for the sector, but for society.
  • He said the media was more important than ever for the flow of information.
  • He called on media owners and society to come up with better ways to arrest the decline.

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the slashing of jobs in the South African media industry and worse seems yet to come, according to Wits journalism professor Anton Harber.

Shrinking newsrooms and the loss of titles did not provide good news at a time when the flow of reliable information and debate was more important than ever, he said on Wednesday.

He was delivering the Barry Streek Memorial Lecture, titled 'Journalism in a time of crises', to the Cape Town Press Club.

This year has seen the closure of Associated Media Publishing, as well as the closure of five magazines and two newspapers belonging to Media24, as the Covid-19 lockdown takes its toll on circulation.

READ | Media24 CEO confident of future of media, despite closure of publications

Caxton and CTP Publishers & Printers, meanwhile, announced that it had begun the process of withdrawing from magazine publishing, although Living & Loving and Farmer's Weekly may be accommodated elsewhere in its stable, according to Fin24.

Broadcasters, such as SABC and Primedia, have also indicated recently that job cuts may be on the cards as industries struggle economically.

Harber was critical of what he deemed a short-term cost-cutting approach, though he believed there were pockets of hope.

These included the rise of fact-checking organisations and small, specialist non-profit media groups filling some of the gaps in traditional media coverage.

"We need to get our country to recognise that the state of media is not just a sectoral problem, but a social problem, a national problem, and one we need to address on a much larger scale," he said.

"We need to pull together the best minds of the country to find a way to enable journalists to continue their important work".

He was sceptical, though, about the ability to turn around the industry, claiming media owners were "failing".

"I am sorry to say that I have largely lost faith in the capacity of our South African media owners to show the kind of wisdom, flexibility, innovation, courage and commitment to do what has to be done to turn our industry around," said Harber.

"Sadly, our ownership is dominated by short-term cost-cutters, who seem to serve themselves rather than the public.

"Where we need vision, we have myopia".

There was a greater hunger than ever for quality content and people were prepared to pay for it in one form or another.

It seemed paywalls and subscriptions were the way to go, but it was hard to predict how the industry might look in a few years' time, he said.

Harber said the flow of information was too important to democracy and the economy, which is why it couldn't be left to the market and existing industry to sort out.

Related Links
ANALYSIS | Covid-19 has shown that readers are (again) willing to pay for quality journalism
Thuli Madonsela | Media: The sunshine we need against corruption
OPINION | Debunking popular myths - the personal is political and the political is personal
Read more on:
sabcmedia24coronavirusmedia
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
A few positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at two SA rugby franchises.. Should teams proceed with return to training protocols?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, SA rugby is already behind the eight ball compared to New Zealand and Australia
12% - 704 votes
It’s too dangerous, the country is only now heading into the Covid-19 storm!
41% - 2465 votes
Get the ball rolling, Covid-19 is here to stay as the 'new normal'
47% - 2852 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo