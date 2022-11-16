40m ago

Media kicked out of Senzo Meyiwa murder trial after State witness' face shown on camera

Iavan Pijoos
Bongani Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Ncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa (hidden from view) and Fisokuhle Ntuli in the dock for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.
Alex Patrick
  • Footage of State witness Tumelo Madlala was broadcast live, causing a stir in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
  • This months after members of the media were warned against harassing the witness.
  • An outraged Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela asked all media houses to leave the courtroom.

Claims that a media house broadcasted footage of a State witness in the high-profile Senzo Meyiwa murder trial prompted the judge to clear the courtroom of all members of the media on Wednesday.

The witness, Tumelo Madlala, was a childhood friend of the slain Bafana Bafana captain.

He was one of the people who were inside the Vosloorus house where Meyiwa was shot dead eight years ago.

The court had earlier ruled his face should not be shown on camera or in photos while he is testifying in the murder trial.

On Wednesday afternoon, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela refused to let proceedings continue while the person responsible for broadcasting Madlala's face was still present.

"That person, whatever the effect and the extent of the footage, that person should leave this courtroom now. If we don't know who it is, all media are going out now."

An outraged Maumela suggested that media houses should "sort it out through the night" and return on Thursday to reveal who revealed Madlala's face on camera.

"We are not to sacrifice time for trial because of people who want to go sensational at the expense of the lives of other people. We can't do that."

Initially, prosecutor advocate George Baloyi told the court they had a meeting with various media houses and camera people, then looked at the live feed and found the footage did not appear on the live feed.

"A possibility has been mentioned that perhaps it is some manipulation or photoshopping," Baloyi told the court.

However, footage of Maumela leaving his bench showed Madlala's face was in fact broadcast briefly.

The court was supposed to proceed with advocate Zandile Mshololo's cross-examination of Madlala.

In September, Maumela reprimanded journalists and issued them with written warnings after they allegedly harassed Madlala at court, chasing him and asking him questions before proceedings.

News24 reported at the time that Madlala, who was with a woman, repeatedly gestured he did not want to speak to them.



Read more on:
senzo meyiwapretoriagautengcrime and courts
