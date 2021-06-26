Medic amputates legs of man trapped in truck wreckage to release him

A man had his legs amputated at an accident scene to release him from the wreckage of a truck he was travelling in after it overturned along the R21 in Ekurhuleni.

Netcare paramedics said they found two people trapped in the overturned truck loaded with oranges on Friday.

"The medical services rescue teams, together with the fire department, managed to extricate the one patient. Due to the mechanism of the accident the fire and rescue team were unable to extricate the second patient," Netcare said.

"The decision was taken to activate a specialised trauma surgeon from Netcare Milpark Hospital to assist on scene. The surgeon took a decision to rapidly amputate both limbs below the knee on the scene," Netcare added.

The man was stabilised by the doctor before being flown to a specialist facility for urgent care.