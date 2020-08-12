52m ago

Medical depot in North West 'closed' to 'trace invoices', says DA

Azarrah Karrim
A medical depot has apparently closed in the North West.
  • The North West Medical depot has been ordered to close to trace missing invoices, according to the DA.
  • The depot supplies critical medication to hospitals in the province.
  • The department is trying to locate invoices for payments made to suppliers.

The North West Medical Depot, which supplies critical medication to hospitals in the province, has been ordered to close suddenly.

According to DA North West spokesperson on health, Gavin Edwards, the depot was closed to trace missing invoices.

"[S]uppliers have threatened to stop supplying and they are trying to find and reconcile the invoices that are behind in payments," Edwards told News24 on Wednesday.

According the North West health department's spokesperson, Tebogo Lekgethwane, Health MEC Madoda Sambatha was on his way to the depot on Wednesday afternoon and would release a statement once arriving at the location.

It is unclear how the closure has impacted the delivery of critical medication to hospitals in the province. 

Last week, News24 reported that disgruntled workers at the depot staged a "sit out" due to safety concerns.

Workers had refused to work, demanding to be addressed by Sambatha.

The department has since appointed an acting pharmaceutical head as well as a director to oversee the finance division of the depot.

This is a developing story.

