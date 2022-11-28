5m ago

add bookmark

Medical parolees Zuma, Shaik dine and dance night away at swanky restaurant opening

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president - and medical parolee - Jacob Zuma cuts the ribbon, officially opening Zuma restaurant in Durban.
Former president - and medical parolee - Jacob Zuma cuts the ribbon, officially opening Zuma restaurant in Durban.
PHOTO: Twitter/@Dudu Zuma-Sambudla
  • Former president Jacob Zuma and Schabir Shaik, both medical parolees, were among the dancing VIP guests at a Durban restaurant opening on Friday.
  • Coincidentally, the eatery is called Zuma.
  • Owner David Manal said he invited the former president to cut the ribbon as he and his family have been "regular, reputable customers" of his establishments.

Days after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) found that his release on medical parole was unlawful, former president Jacob Zuma appeared unperturbed as he danced and dined at a new Umhlanga restaurant that shares his name.

No stranger to ceremonial ribbon cutting, the medical parolee was well enough to show off his dance moves at the opening of Zuma, after accepting an invitation from celebrity chef David Manal.

Also on the guest list was Schabir Shaik, suited up, grinning, and doing a jig alongside the former president, 13 years after being granted medical parole as he was "terminally ill".

A seemingly jolly Shaik danced beside Zuma, whom the SCA ruled last week was unlawfully granted medical parole by former prisons boss Arthur Fraser, who overrode the recommendation by the Medical Parole Advisory Board that the former president did not qualify for it.

Zuma was arrested in July last year for contempt of the Constitutional Court and sentenced to 15 months in jail. He was released less than two months later.

He smiled and posed for photos with Shaik, his former financial advisor, who was released on medical parole in 2009 after serving just more than two years of a 15-year sentence.

He was convicted of two counts of corruption and one of fraud relating to his facilitation of a bribe, allegedly by French arms company Thint, to Zuma.

Manal, who calls himself the "Kitchen Gangster", said the former president had no involvement in his restaurant and he had invited him, his wives and children as they have been "regular, reputable customers" of his.

"It was an honour to have somebody like that to do the opening with me, rather than a celebrity," he added, acknowledging he wanted to "bring people's attention" to his establishment.

READ | How Zuma went from not being ill, hospitalised for a routine check-up, to medical parole

The fancy eatery is not named after Zuma. It is the name of an international restaurant brand of which Manal said he had the sole trademark in South Africa.

He added, laughing:

Something positive that can come out of that name. Zuma in Arabic actually means peace, which is opposite of what people think of [Jacob] Zuma.

The opening was exclusive to VIPs who were treated to the "fun" of having a front row seat as the former president showed off his signature moves, having a good time.

"[The Zuma family] loves eating my food. He feels safer being in a place where he's not going to be judged. He was sitting, taking pictures with people, people were having fun, laughing with him, dancing."

Manal, who is originally from Palestine, said he was not interested in the politics surrounding his special guest.

"Everybody has good in them. I cannot judge anybody based on the news. People can say whatever they want to say. I'm not South African. I can't even vote for a person here," he added.

And if he could?

Manal dodged the question.

"You know, strangely enough, we never had [such severe] power shedding when Zuma was [president]. Even though they think that he was a thief and stealing, he was stealing maybe, but at least we had electricity."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
schabir shaikjacob zumakwazulu-nataldurbancrime and courtspoliticssocial media
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
33% - 2968 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 1309 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
52% - 4721 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.10
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.64
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.73
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.46
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,751.42
-0.4%
Silver
21.23
-1.1%
Palladium
1,856.95
+0.0%
Platinum
978.91
-0.5%
Brent Crude
83.63
-2.0%
Top 40
66,754
0.0%
All Share
73,151
0.0%
Resource 10
71,441
0.0%
Industrial 25
87,347
0.0%
Financial 15
16,370
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award

25 Nov

Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award
From wig-making and nail art to driving, GBV survivors learning to thrive despite...

25 Nov

From wig-making and nail art to driving, GBV survivors learning to thrive despite abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo