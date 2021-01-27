1h ago

add bookmark

Medical students may be among first in line for the Covid-19 vaccine

Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Medical students may be one of the first to get the vaccine.
Medical students may be one of the first to get the vaccine.
AP Photo/Michel Spingler
  • Medical students might be first in line to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
  • Student volunteers will be trained to educate the public about vaccination. 
  • Higher education sector says it's important to avoid Covid-19 outbreaks on campuses. 

Medical students doing clinical studies are likely to be one of the first groups of people to be inoculated when the government rolls out the Covid-19 vaccination. 

Speaking during a webinar on how to manage the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in higher education institutions, national vaccine coordinating committee co-chair Dr Lesley Bamford on Wednesday said discussions were still ongoing on when student doctors could be inoculated. 

Bamford said: "During phase one, our priority group is healthcare workers. We know that there are healthcare services provided in our campuses and those healthcare workers will be eligible for vaccination during Phase 1b. 

READ | 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines are coming, says Ramaphosa

"There's still some discussion about this, but health science students who are in their clinical years and are therefore working in our healthcare facilities are likely to be included during Phase 1."  

Government is expected to receive 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine soon. The first people to receive the vaccine will be healthcare workers. And according to Bamford, once that is done, medical students might be next in line. 

She said:

"In Phase 2, essential workers include educators - both in our schools and higher education settings. In terms of people living in crowded settings, there is a proposal; but not yet finalised; to include students in institutions of higher learning. Many issues related to Phase 2 are still to be finalised."

Higher Education Minister Dr Blade Nzimande said he had instructed Higher Health - a department entity that dealt with health issues on campuses - to create a strategy that's aligned with the Health Department's national vaccine rollout plan. 

"The strategy will help to ensure access to vaccination for our students and staff, of which priority for inclusion in the Phase 1 of the vaccine rollout programme are our frontline campus healthcare staff and health sciences students, especially the nursing, medicine and other disciplines.

Approach

"Again, in sync with the health department's national vaccine approach, the post-school education and training vaccination strategy will develop a phased road map towards vaccination of all frontline and essential staff, student and staff volunteers, student support structures, as well as staff and students living with co-morbidities across all our campuses."

Nzimande said the sector would train thousands of student volunteers to educate the public and offer information during the vaccination drive.

"In tandem we will amplify dialogues to address vaccination hesitancy and tackle other myths aimed to mislead our people, like the untruth that Covid-19 is caused by new technologies such as 5G," Nzimande said.

Professor Ramneek Ahluwalia, Higher Health chief executive, said they were waiting for the Health Department strategy on vaccination before finalising their own.

"In Phase 1b, we will be having our frontline staff including healthcare students vaccinated. In category 2, the essential staff which includes security and cleaning staff should be in the front row of the vaccine. We have to be mindful that morally we have a huge challenge in how to balance vaccine distribution so that the people who need it first get it," Ahluwalia said. 

The higher education sector's academic year is expected to start in March and Universities South Africa's CEO Professor Ahmed Bawa said the biggest challenge would be ensuring there were no Covid-19 outbreaks on campuses. 

He said: "We have to make sure we don't end up with large outbreaks on campuses. It is fundamentally important that we don't have large outbreaks that will lead to the closure of universities that will force us to shut down campuses. We have to continue to be absolutely vigilant and support each other to keep the university sector functional." 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirushealth
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 2487 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1179 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
39% - 2342 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.21
(-1.11)
ZAR/GBP
20.83
(-0.80)
ZAR/EUR
18.41
(-0.62)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.33)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.72)
Gold
1844.25
(-0.35)
Silver
25.27
(-0.55)
Platinum
1072.50
(-2.27)
Brent Crude
55.81
(-0.07)
Palladium
2301.18
(+0.09)
All Share
62784.52
(-1.78)
Top 40
57644.44
(-1.83)
Financial 15
11826.39
(+0.74)
Industrial 25
85836.54
(-1.23)
Resource 10
59579.51
(-3.77)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo