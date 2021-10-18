1h ago

'Meet us halfway' - Phumzile van Damme tells Facebook boss to 'take steps' against election misinformation

Bradley Maasdorp and Qaanitah Hunter
Phumzile van Damme. (TISO BLACKSTAR GROUP (PTY) LTD, Gallo Images)
  • Phumzile van Damme says Facebook is not doing enough in monitoring misinformation and disinformation related to the 2021 municipal elections. 
  • She says false information has proven to cause violence in South Africa. 
  • People must ensure what they consume on social media is accurate, she says. 

Facebook South Africa needs to "come to the party" and set up systems to monitor disinformation and misinformation related to the 2021 municipal elections. 

This is according to former DA MP Phumzile van Damme, who is the co-founder of the 2021 Local Government Anti-Disinformation Project. 

Speaking on News24 elections podcast, Ballot Box, which is hosted by political editor Qaanitah Hunter, Van Damme said misinformation about elections was worrying, and that social media companies like Facebook ought to be doing more to combat this. 

"What we saw for example in the US, the narratives that were spread about the election results being stolen and the elections results not being accurate... a very similar thing can happen in South Africa. Which is why political parties can say, 'oh no, the IEC has captured the elections results. This is not correct'. And in a climate where it has already been demonstrated that violence can result from disinformation, it can happen," she said. 

Van Damme said they were advocating for Facebook to do what it did in the US election by flagging potentially false information. 

When asked what her message to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg would be, she said: 

My message would be that you have an opportunity here to meet us halfway. We do not want to shut down Facebook. I think Facebook should continue to operate, but I think there’s an opportunity to demonstrate goodwill and to South Africa, it’s an opportunity in the small window that’s left, to take steps. To say, you know we will monitor disinformation in all 11 languages this is what we’ll do, this is what we’ll do. And then after the election, begin the conversation about monitoring disinformation going forward. And I think in order to prevent a situation where government starts thinking about regulation, which might start infringing on freedom of speech. I think a conversation must be had, one of solutions seeking and not an acrimonious one.

Facebook is reeling from revelations made by whistleblower Frances Haugen, who accused the tech giant of lying to the public about making significant progress against hate, violence and misinformation.

"The thing I saw with Facebook over and over again was that there were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook. And Facebook over and over again chose to optimise for its own interest, like making more money."

Van Damme said the company should at least "pretend to care" about the impact of misinformation on the upcoming 1 November polls. 

"With the revelations that Frances (Haugen) made, you would at least expect that they would pretend to care. They are not even making the pretense to care. And the simple truth of the matter is that given the amount of pressure they’re facing in the US, they’re facing in the EU. They are facing a lot of anti- trust lawsuits in the US. They’ve had big fines in the billions from the EU, related to privacy from WhatsApp.

"They are focusing their business on what’s called the Global South. And its important for African countries in particular to start increasing the pressure on Facebook. It’s important for us to do this kind of advocacy, its important for us to start applying the pressure. And the fact that they don’t even make the effort, just shows how much they don’t care," she said. 

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has taken a tough stance on election misinformation on social media. 

Van Damme said they believed it was important not only to monitor disinformation, but to guard against any incitement of violence. 

"When Helen Zille started making remarks about the ConCourt being captured and the ANC collaborating with the IEC and the ConCourt, it was important to me as a private citizen to say no, you shouldn’t say that. Where is the evidence of that?

"Or Herman Mashaba’s comments about foreign nationals.An environment where there is examples of violence against foreign nationals where we have just emerged from a situation where there was violence. It is important to say no, do not make this kind of remarks."

The former MP said she encouraged South Africans to stand firm against misinformation and "demand better". 

