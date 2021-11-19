Meeting collapses at hung Limpopo municipality after no-show by ANC councillors

The first council meeting at the hung Modimolle-Mookgophong municipality did not go ahead on Friday.

It collapsed following a no-show by the 14 ANC councillors.

The ANC in Limpopo indicated it was still awaiting the validation of mayoral and other positions by the national executive committee (NEC).

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo has vowed to explore other avenues to force the ANC to attend the inaugural council meeting at the hung Modimolle-Mookgophong municipality.



This comes after the meeting that was scheduled for Friday at the Waterberg district municipality chambers collapsed following the no-show by the 14 ANC councillors.



The ANC at the municipality obtained 14 seats, the DA secured seven while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Freedom Front-plus (FF+) garnered four and three seats respectively.



The DA's Desiree van der Walt said the party will await the next meeting scheduled for Monday, 22 November 2021, to see if the ANC will attend.



"If the ANC does not attend the next meeting scheduled for 14.00 on Monday, the DA will analyse options to compel the ANC to attend council so that our councillors at least serve the residents, even if the ANC has no interest to do so", Van der Walt said.

ALSO READ | 'If elections have to be rerun in hung councils, so be it', says Jeff Radebe

The ANC in Limpopo has indicated that it was still awaiting the validation of the mayoral and other positions by its national executive committee (NEC).



The NEC is expected to sit over the weekend.



The ANC mayoral candidate nominations in Limpopo has caused a wedge within the tripartite alliance.



The Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) has since called for the review of the nominations.



The federation felt the ANC has excluded the alliance partners in the nominations. It also accused the ANC of nominating members who don't have credentials.



