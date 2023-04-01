Meeting Magda: 14-year-old survivor meets the woman who gave her the gift of life

When Rachel Ancer was 6 years old, she was diagnosed with a bone marrow failure condition called pure red cell aplasia.

A fter a lengthy search for a suitable donor she eventually had a bone marrow transplant in 2017 when she was 8.

She meets her donor, Magda Lewandowska, for the first time.

It's not often you get to meet the person who saved your life. But today - Saturday, 1 April - I will do just that. Today, I will be waiting at the airport for Magda Lewandowska's plane to land.

I haven't met Magda, but she is a part of me. We share DNA - hers. This is Magda's first visit to South Africa. Well, that's not quite true. A bit of her has been to South Africa before - her stem cells. They travelled with a special courier from Poland, where she lives, and arrived in Cape Town on 13 March 2017. Her stem cells had come especially for me.