1h ago

add bookmark

Meghan Cremer murder: Accused in tearful denial as State continues its cross-examination

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A tearful Jeremy Sias in the witness box.
A tearful Jeremy Sias in the witness box.
Tammy Petersen
  • Jeremy Sias was emotional in the witness box when he testified in his own defence on Thursday.
  • He said he had made false statements to police when he pointed out where he had dumped Meghan Cremer.
  • He was sad when he led police to where she was, denying that it was because he had murdered her.

When he pointed out to police where he had dumped Meghan Cremer, he had been sad, murder accused Jeremy Sias testified in his own defence in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

"Were you sad that you were caught out because you murdered her?" the prosecutor, Emily van Wyk, asked him in the witness box.

"No," he insisted, crying.

Proceedings were adjourned for a few minutes to allow Sias, who generally testified in a measured and unemotional manner, to collect himself after telling the court that his admissions to police during the pointing out had been for the camera recording proceedings.

READ | The student activist who gaslit security guards at UCT and cost them their jobs

This, he claimed, was because he had wanted the investigating officer, Sergeant Xolani Basso, to see the footage as he was promised that, for his cooperation, the matter would be heard in a lower court, where the sentence he would be handed would not be as severe as the one meted out in a higher forum.

He alleged that Basso had also committed to allowing him to be released on bail, so that he could get his affairs in order before he went to jail.

He now denies killing Cremer, claiming to have found her dead body in her car boot, after discovering the vehicle with the key in the ignition and taking it for a joyride.

After his arrest, Sias made admissions to police, admitting that he had "committed a murder".

When he led officers to the site where he had dumped her, footage showed him crying, with an officer who had been present saying he had said he hadn't meant to kill her.

"I wanted the camera to record me saying that," Sias said, explaining that he wanted to show that he was cooperating, so he could capitalise on the promises made to him.

Van Wyk called it a "theatre show" he had staged, asking why he hadn't moved closer to the camera, so that what he said was audible.

READ | US Capitol attack: Member of far-right group pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy

"If you wanted to put on a show, why didn't you cry into the camera?" Van Wyk asked.

"I can't say it was a show. I was very heartsore at that moment," Sias replied, saying it had upset him to see her body "lying there like that".

Sias had testified that he had dumped and hid her body in the Philippi farmlands and had covered her body with branches.

Van Wyk put it to him that if he hadn't led police there, her body would never have been found.

"I can't say that," he said, explaining that people were known to go there to collect and chop wood.

Meghan Cremer.

Earlier, the initial statement made by Sias, in which he is understood to have detailed his involvement in Cremer's murder, became a contentious issue, with the defence accusing the State of "cheap tactics" and "reprehensible" behaviour.

Advocate Bashier Sibda objected to Van Wyk asking Sias whether the statement he had given Basso before he was charged with the murder was the same as the version he was presenting to the court.

Sibda pointed out that this statement had not been handed in as evidence, saying Van Wyk's referring to its contents was underhanded.

READ | Family of German tourist releases statement, Sisulu assures tourists SA is safe

Earlier in the trial, the court heard that Sias' partner, Jaydeen Azur, had been collected, upon his request, prior to him cooperating with the police.

"I wanted her to see how Basso was trying to pressure me to say I committed the murder," Sias said.

He later, in her presence, told Basso the details of what is said to have happened.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 23 : Gill Cremer mot
Gill Cremer, mother of Meghan, pictured outside the Cape Town High Court.

Basso had testified that what Sias had been telling him about the Cremer case had upset Azur so much she left the room.

Azur herself had testified that she had become angry at him when she heard what he had said. 

The statement was not handed in as evidence as it was made to a non-commissioned officer.

Police members holding the rank of captain and higher are allowed to take down confessions and admissions in writing.

Basso, however, was a sergeant.

The trial continues.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jeremy siasmeghan cremerphilippicrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 28 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
25% - 113 votes
I don't use Twitter
69% - 312 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.41
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.58
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.95
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,627.94
-0.5%
Silver
19.43
+1.1%
Palladium
1,816.89
-2.2%
Platinum
923.18
-1.4%
Brent Crude
96.16
+1.6%
Top 40
59,504
-1.7%
All Share
66,047
-1.6%
Resource 10
60,935
-3.3%
Industrial 25
78,779
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,383
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 100 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the...

3h ago

Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 100 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the vulnerable
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an...

13h ago

From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an upturn
FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from...

02 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from telephone pole
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo