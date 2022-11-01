Meghan Cremer murder: Accused takes the stand to detail his side of the story

Jeremy Sias says the only reason he was near his workplace the evening Meghan Cremer disappeared was to collect food scraps for his dog.

He then spotted her car, with the key in the ignition, and merely wanted to take it for a joyride, he testified.

He claims he later discovered her dead body in the boot, but maintains he did not kill her.

This was the testimony of Jeremy Sias in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

He again denied murdering Meghan Cremer, maintaining that he discovered her already dead in her Toyota Auris.

According to his version, he had finished work before 17:00 on 3 August 2019. He went to drink at a shebeen near his home in the Egoli informal settlement in Philippi, where he remembered that he had stored food scraps for his dogs at Pine Acres Farm.

The smallholding, which keeps pigs and cows, neighbours his workplace of Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Farm, where he is employed as a general worker and where Cremer lived in one of the cottages.

He would do errands there, too, as it was also owned by his employer, Geoffrey Mohr.

He testified that he had earlier that day stored mince, dumped by a food truck for the farm animals, in one of the pigs' stalls. He wanted to feed it to his dogs, but had forgotten to collect it at the end of his work day.

He remembered this while drinking beers at his usual watering hole and decided to take a walk back to fetch it.

On this way there, Sias said he spotted a white Toyota Auris parked near the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei back gate, a spot he says was known as a "lover’s lane".

"I thought it was people who were being naughty there again," Sias testified, explaining that couples were known to park and have sex at the secluded spot.



"I approached the car. I saw there was no one inside."

He said he noticed the key was in the ignition and decided to "take the car, just for a drive, and put it back again where I had found it".

The petrol light had lit up when he started it and he drove to a garage for fuel.

He drove to his partner's sister's home for a pop-in and, upon his return, he parked on Vlei Road, where he checked the vehicle for valuables.

"Under the passenger seat, he found a brown handbag with a purse. It contained an ID card and driver's licence. When I looked at the face and name, I was shocked to see it was Meghan Cremer's," he said.

His interaction with her on the farm was limited to greeting and following up her requests to mow the lawn surrounding her cottage.

Sias decided nevertheless to continue his joyride, driving to local ATMs to see if he could withdraw money from the bank cards he had found in the wallet.

He struck it lucky with one his attempts at a transaction when he managed to withdraw R500 by correctly guessing that her birthday was the PIN for one of the cards.



According to Sias' version, he then returned home with the car, telling those who asked that it belonged to Mohr's son, Grant.

He and his partner Jaydeen Azur's brother, Wilton, then drove to nearby Phumlani Village, where they used the R500 to buy wine and brandy at a liquor outlet. There, he said, he handed over one of the three cellphones he had found in the car to Wilton. He kept the other two for himself.



He, together with Jaydeen, Wilton, Wilton's girlfriend, Mariana Sauls, and another friend then drove back to the local shebeen, where they drank before deciding to go to Wickets, a nightclub in Wynberg.

He was stopped at a roadblock near their destination, where he attempted to evade a breathalyser test by running away.

He was caught by police and taken back to be tested. He was found to be under the legal limit.

Flustered by their brush with the law, the group decided to return to their neighbourhood and continue drinking at their local shebeen.

"It was quite late already, so I decided to take the car back to where I found it," Sias testified.

"I took one last look inside to see if I would find anything [valuable]. When I opened the boot of the car, I found a body."

He closed it and drove straight to Olieboom Road, an area surrounded by farms, where he would usually ride the farm's quad bike.

"I put her body down there. And then I drove away, back to [the shebeen]."

He was arrested a few days later, and charged with her murder.

The trial continues.



