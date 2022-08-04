04 Aug

Meghan Cremer murder: Accused's injuries consistent with blunt force trauma, court hears

Tammy Petersen
Jeremy Sias.
Jaco Marais
  • Jeremy Sias' injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma, the Western Cape High Court heard.
  • Dr Matthew Wilson examined the accused in the early hours of 8 August 2019, after he had taken police to Meghan Cremer's body.
  • Sias had been examined from head to toe, with Wilson noting a 0.5cm abrasion on his back, which was healing, and a tenderness of the ribs.

Murder accused Jeremy Sias indeed presented with injuries consistent with blunt force trauma, but the doctor who examined him said he could not speak to how he sustained it, the Western Cape High Court heard on Thursday.

Dr Matthew Wilson was on duty at the Heideveld community health centre after Sias had pointed out where he had dumped Meghan Cremer's body.

Wilson examined the accused in the early hours of 8 August 2019.

Sias, who Wilson recognised in the dock, had arrived at 04:45 that morning with a police escort.

He had appeared neat and had looked "clinically well", Wilson said.

His colleague, Dr Fatima Karjiker, had examined Sias the night before. Earlier this week, she testified the patient had reported that he had been beaten for three days by police.

Meghan Cremer
All she had found was a healing abrasion and no evidence of injuries to his ribs, despite his complaints of being hit, kicked and smacked.

She had prescribed Panado and Brufen tablets.

The admissibility of statements Sias made to the police is being contested in a trial-within-a-trial, with the defence charging that the accused had been assaulted, threatened, promised a lesser sentence in a lower court, and not properly informed that he had the right to legal representation.

Sias, in the early hours of 8 August 2019, led police to Cremer's remains, which he admits he dumped on a farm in Olieboom Road, Philippi. He claimed to have taken her Toyota Auris for a joyride from Vadelandsche Rietvlei Farm, where he worked, and Cremer lived.

According to him, he later found her body in the boot of the car and disposed of it. He denies killing her, but claims he feared that he would be accused of her murder.

Sias had told Wilson that, following his reporting of the alleged previous assault, he had not been beaten again.

"I examined him from head to toe. I found a 0.5cm abrasion on his back that was healing, as well as tenderness of the ribs, although there was no deformity," he testified.

meghan cremer
He had applied gentle pressure to the area and Sias had told him it was painful.

He would not speculate when the abrasion had been inflicted, saying that it could have been about three days old, although he was not trained in forensics "to that degree".

He had not prescribed any medication to Sias after their 15-minute consult.

Wilson would not speculate whether the accused's injuries corresponded with someone who had been hit, kicked and slapped intermittently for three days, as Sias claimed.

Bashier Sibda, for Sias, asked whether Wilson had noticed his client's demeanour, because he had been emotional and was crying during the pointing out.

Wilson said he hadn't made a note of it, therefore it wasn't something that was evident.

When asked whether Sias' injuries were consistent with assault, Wilson said assault was a form of blunt force trauma.

The trial continues on Monday.


