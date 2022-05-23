Meghan Cremer murder trial kicks off in Western Cape High Court

The trial of Jeremy Sias, the man charged with killing Meghan Cremer, kicked off in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Cremer, an avid horse rider, went missing in August 2019.

Sias was a general worker at the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Farm, where Cremer lived.

Not guilty – this was the plea entered by Jeremy Sias, who is charged with murdering horse rider Meghan Cremer, who was strangled with a ribbon in her cottage in Philippi, Cape Town, almost three years ago.

Sias further denied the charges of aggravated robbery, defeating the administration of justice, and theft relating to the use of Cremer's bank cards after her murder.

Cremer, 29, was strangled on 3 August 2019 in her cottage on the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Farm, where Sias worked as a general worker.

He is accused of premeditated murder. The State's Emily van Wyk told the court that Sias assaulted and strangled Cremer with a blue ribbon, which was still tied around her neck, hands and feet when her body was discovered on 8 August 2019.

The day she was killed, her body was bundled into her car – a Toyota Auris – and dumped on a farm in Olieboom Road, Philippi. Sias took police to Cremer's body.

Sias is accused of also stealing her bank cards, cellphones, iPad and handbag.

Charles Daniels and Shiraaj Jaftha, who have already been convicted in the Wynberg Regional Court, hid the car while trying to find a potential buyer.

When one was found, the deal fell through as they could not produce the registration documents.

The pair had been arrested two days after Cremer was murdered while in possession of her car.

The trial continues.

