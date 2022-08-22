Meghan Cremer murder trial: Subpoenaed investigating officer fails to turn up in court to testify

An officer who investigated the murder of Meghan Cremer is AWOL.

The detective was scheduled to testify in court on Monday after he was absent last Wednesday.

Judge Elizabeth Baartman adjourned proceedings for two hours and requested the officer's commander go to his home.

The investigating officer in the Meghan Cremer murder probe failed to pitch to testify in his own case on Monday, despite him being subpoenaed.

Sergeant Xolani Basso was served last Thursday, warning him to appear in the Western Cape High Court after failing to appear the previous day.

On Monday, he was again a no-show.

Basso was, last Wednesday, expected to testify in a trial-within-a-trial as murder-accused Jeremy Sias' defence attempts to have admissions made by him, in which he admitted to killing Cremer, not admitted as evidence.

Basso was, last Wednesday, expected to testify in a trial-within-a-trial as murder-accused Jeremy Sias' defence attempts to have admissions made by him, in which he admitted to killing Cremer, not admitted as evidence.

According to Sias, he made the statements after he had been threatened, assaulted and intimidated by police, so he could "benefit from promises" made to him to go on trial in a lower court, thereby facing a lesser sentence.

Earlier in the trial, two other officers implicated in the alleged contravention of Sias' rights had also failed to pitch when they were scheduled to testify, defence advocate Bashier Sibda pointed out.

Lieutenant-Colonel Sias described Basso as a dedicated and committed officer, who worked in the serious and violent crime division at Philippi police station.

"He is very diligent and very reliable," he told Baartman, who asked whether this was normal behaviour for the sergeant.

The officer had signed the subpoena when it was delivered, Lieutenant-Colonel Sias said, and understood the importance of his testimony as the investigating officer in the case.



Basso had earlier this month been booked off from work after he sustained a head injury, which required stitches. The stitches had been removed two weeks ago; no subsequent certificate had been submitted.

It was being dealt with internally by the police's human resources department.

Lieutenant-Colonel Sias phoned Basso from the witness box. But, as it was earlier in the morning, the call went straight to voicemail.

The commander said he had spoken to Basso's wife that morning, who said her husband had been home when she had left for work.

Baartman asked whether the nature of his work meant Basso could be facing burn-out, emphasising the importance of mental health awareness.

Lieutenant-Colonel Sias said employee health and wellness intervention was in the pipeline as well as the possibility of reassignment.



She did not order his arrest for contempt of court, as she was concerned about his well-being.

Sibda, however, argued that the delay in the trial prejudiced his client, saying not pitching to court "appears to be a strategy" by the officers accused of assaulting his client.

After the adjournment, Lieutenant-Colonel Sias returned to the dock, saying there had again been no answer at Basso's home. A neighbour told him she saw Basso leave earlier that morning on foot.



Sibda argued that Basso was showing "wilful disregard" for the court as he evidently had no physical inability not to be present for proceedings.

Sias denies killing 29-year-old Cremer, who was strangled with a blue ribbon on 3 August 2019.

He, however, admitted to disposing of her body, which he said he discovered in the boot of her Toyota Auris, after he took the car for a joyride.

Worker

He claims he discovered the vehicle, with the key in the ignition, at Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Farm, where he was employed as a general worker, and where Cremer lived.

He supposedly found her remains later that night while rifling through the vehicle. He dumped her body on a farm in Olieboom Road, Philippi, because he feared he would be accused of her murder. This, he later explained to police after his arrest for the possession of suspected stolen property.

Basso had, earlier in the trial, testified that he had taken down Sias' statement after the accused had requested his girlfriend be present, before leading police to where Cremer's decomposing remains had been found.

On Monday, both the prosecutor, Emily van Wyk, and Sibda said they had further questions they wanted to pose to Basso.

Sibda lodged a formal objection to Basso's absence, saying the "level of disrespect" should lead to inferences being drawn.

He expressed his frustration at the undue delay in the trial and his client's right to swift proceedings.

Van Wyk, however, pointed out that, earlier in the trial, Basso had been present every day - and he should be granted the opportunity to explain what had happened subsequently.

The matter was postponed to Tuesday.



