3h ago

add bookmark

Meghan Cremer trial: Cop denies he threatened, assaulted murder accused

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jeremy Sias appears in the Western Cape High Court.
Jeremy Sias appears in the Western Cape High Court.
Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
  • Sergeant Taswill Flink rubbished claims that Jeremy Sias was beaten with a wooden pole after he was arrested in connection with Meghan Cremer's stolen car.
  • The only confrontation the officer claimed to have witnessed was between Sias and the man who said he had been given the vehicle by the murder accused.
  • Flink, according to Sias, is one of three officers who assaulted him that night.

The only altercation Sergeant Taswill Flink saw after the arrest of Jeremy Sias was between the murder accused and his co-accused, the officer told the Western Cape High Court.

The policeman, attached to the K9 Unit, vehemently denied that he assaulted Sias after taking him into custody, or that he attacked him with what resembled a wooden table leg, as alleged by murder accused Sias.

A trial-within-a-trial is unfolding regarding admissions made by Sias to the police that he murdered Meghan Cremer. He claimed to have been coerced into saying this, now admitting only to dumping her body after finding it in the boot of her car after taking it for a joyride.

READ | Meghan Cremer's face was so badly disfigured that family identified her by jewellery, mom tells court

Flink, one of three officers Sias claims beat him the night he was apprehended, was led to Sias by Charles Daniels on 5 August 2019.

After Flink spotted Daniels driving without number plates, he (Daniels) claimed Sias had given him Cremer's stolen car.

Following up on the lead, Flink and his two colleagues, who had been driving in a different vehicle, had gone to Sias' home in the Egoli informal settlement, where he was arrested.

According to Flink, Daniels had been in the car with him, while Sias had been in the second vehicle.

Blame game

At the Philippi police station, Sias, Daniels and a third person, who was later acquitted, got out of the cars.

"The accused and Daniels got into a confrontation, blaming each other," Flink said.

meghan cremer
Meghan Cremer.
Son Netwerk24

He took Daniels into the police station to do enquiries regarding the vehicle, where it was discovered that it was registered as the one driven by the then-missing Cremer.

The three were booked in and placed in the holding cells.

Sias, Daniels and the third person were uninjured, Flink testified.

READ | 'We are petrified,' say residents of Krugersdorp village where 8 women were raped at music video shoot

Bashier Sibda, for Sias, said his client gave a different version of what had happened after they had parked and alighted the police vehicles.

While confirming that he and Daniels had had words, after Sias denied giving him the vehicle, and Daniels maintained that he had, the officers accused him of lying and started assaulting them.

Fist fight

Daniels, according to Sias, had been there when the one officer had assaulted him by hitting him with the fist.

Flink denied this, saying he was in the police station with Daniels.

meghan
Meghan Cremer’s mother Gill and her brother Paul pictured outside court during a previous appearance.
Gallo Images Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Sias claimed he was further hit on the chest and then handcuffed to Daniels, where Flink's colleague had repeatedly kicked his feet from under him. He had been unable to block his fall, while cuffed to Daniels, and had hit his head, he alleged.

Flink said this didn't happen.

Sibda said that, according to this client, Flink himself had then beat him with his fists, before using a wooden pole, resembling a table leg, to hit him in the ribs. This, too, was denied by the sergeant.


Sias claimed Flink's second colleague had gone to fetch the police patrol dog from the kennel in the vehicle and set the animal on him. He had ostensibly managed to escape injury by curling his toes back when the dog bit at his shoe, and moved out of his jacket when it lunged at his upper body.

Flink denied Sias' version of events, including that a gun had been put to Daniels' head.

According to Sias, the ordeal had lasted 15 minutes.

"I don't know what to say," Flink said, incredulous. "That's not true."

'Where is the lady'

Sibda said the officers had beaten the suspects because they wanted to know "where is the lady", as police had needed to act with urgency to find her or her body.

"When the accused denied he gave the car to Daniels, in frustration and desperation you accused him of lying and then started to assault him. Your first port of call within the parameters of the law had failed and you had no other option, but to cross the line to get the vital information," Sibda told Flink.

"I disagree," the policeman responded.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

The statements Sias made to the police, according to the defence, was as a result of being assaulted, threatened, promised a lesser sentence in a lower court, and not properly informed that he had the right to legal representation.

Sias in the early hours of 8 August 2019, led police to Cremer's remains, which he admits he dumped on a farm in Olieboom Road, Philippi. He claimed to have taken her Toyota Auris for a joyride from Vadelandsche Rietvlei Farm, where he worked, and Cremer lived.

According to him, he later found her body in the boot of the car and disposed of it. He denies killing her, but claims he feared that he would be accused of her murder.

The trial continues on Monday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsmeghan cremercape townwestern capecrimecrime and courtsgender based violence
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 3982 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 10665 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 4012 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.59
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.14
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.96
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,786.72
-0.2%
Silver
20.10
-0.4%
Palladium
2,100.50
+1.6%
Platinum
939.00
+0.8%
Brent-ruolie
94.12
-2.8%
Top 40
62,640
+0.5%
All Share
69,073
+0.5%
Resource 10
62,626
+0.2%
Industrial 25
84,818
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,638
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
PODCAST | Extinguishing the flame of bullying in schools

29 Jul

PODCAST | Extinguishing the flame of bullying in schools
PICS | How an Eastern Cape organisation empowers women, educates men about gender...

29 Jul

PICS | How an Eastern Cape organisation empowers women, educates men about gender based violence
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo