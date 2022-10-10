Meghan Cremer's lover asked to leave courtroom as 'secret relationship' takes centre stage

Thomas Mbalula was asked to leave the courtroom when Meghan Cremer's murder trial resumed on Monday.

He accompanied his friend, Michael Mohr, who testified as a State witness.

Bashier Sibda, for the accused, said he intended to recall Mbalula, who was the last person to see Meghan Cremer alive.

The secrecy surrounding murdered Meghan Cremer's relationship with the farm manager of Vaderlandsche Rietvlei in Philippi took centre stage in the Western Cape High Court on Monday when the defence asked her "secret" lover to leave the courtroom before a State witness testified.

Advocate Bashier Sibda, for the accused, Jeremy Sias, requested that Thomas Mbalula be excused from proceedings.

Mbalula arrived with the State witness, Michael Mohr, whose father owns the farm where Sias worked, Cremer lived, and which Mbalula managed.

According to Sibda, the defence would recall Mbalula at a later stage for further testimony - and pointed out that Mbalula was the last person to have seen Cremer alive.

Mohr, 24, testified that he and Sias grew up together and had been friends since childhood, playing soccer or games in the pigsty and vlei.

He said:

When we were older, we would greet and talk when we would come across each other on the farm.

On 3 August 2019, the day Cremer went missing, he spotted Sias sometime around lunch when he parked his car.

Sias asked Mohr about a bottle of brandy he asked him to buy that Wednesday.

Mohr, who had been studying at Varsity College at the time, told Sias that he had been busy with assignments and had not yet had the opportunity to get it for him.

"He seemed fine to me, he wasn't upset or angry. He just asked me to do it whenever I get the time."

Their conversation came about after Sias had coincidentally come around the corner after Mohr had parked.

Their chat took place about 5m from the cottages, where Cremer was one of the tenants, Mohr told the court.

Mohr said he bought Sias a bottle of vodka for his birthday before and had, on another occasion, also purchased alcohol for him when he didn't have any money. Sias would later pay him back.

Sibda did not contest Mohr's testimony.

READ | Meghan Cremer's alleged killer 'confessed to avoid imprisonment', cop testifies

He did, however, take great interest regarding Mohr and Mbalula's friendship.

When asked whether he was aware that Cremer and the farm manager were in a romantic relationship, Mohr said it was "brought up once", where "someone said something", but he didn't know whether it was true or not.

"I can't recall when and who brought it up. It may have been when we were busy with a horse show and assigning rooms. Someone put them in the same room."

At the time, however, he and Mbalula had only been acquaintances, Mohr said. They only later became close friends.

Mohr and Cremer had been "friendly", he testified.

She had been at his 21st birthday celebrations and they had gone "partying once".

Sibda asked about the secrecy of Mbalula and Cremer's relationship, accusing Mohr and his father, Geoffrey, who testified earlier in the trial, of not wanting to give any details about their courtship.

READ | Witness corroborates Meghan Cremer murder accused’s police assault claim, shows court dog ‘bite’ scar

He asked why no one had told the police or the investigating officer about their involvement.

The younger Mohr said he didn't "really get involved with other people's private business".

"We didn't think the relationship was important. What was important was finding her."

Sibda continued pushing the point, asking why – in addition to checking the places she frequented – they hadn't checked in with people she had been close to.

Mbalula had been the last person to see her alive the day she disappeared, while she had been sitting outside her cottage, Sibda pointed out.

Mbalula testified that he realised something was amiss when he spotted Cremer's puppy running around unattended on the farm.

He also told the court that he had been in a "secret" romantic relationship with Cremer for about two years.

READ | Meghan Cremer trial: Threats from 'sangoma', wooden pole beating, dog attack - accused testifies

Sibda asked Mohr who had been at home the evening Cremer went missing. He listed his entire family as well as Mbalula and a teenage French exchange student, who had been staying with them.

Sibda asked Mohr if he had ever asked Mbalula why he hadn't informed police of their relationship.

He didn't, he responded.

"That hasn't crossed my mind."

Cremer, 29, was strangled with a blue ribbon. She went missing on 3 August 2019 and is believed to have been assaulted and killed that day.

Her body was discovered on 8 August – Sias pointed out her remains in bushes in Olieboom Road, Philippi. The blue ribbon used to strangle her was still around her neck, hands and feet.

Sias claims to have found her dead body in her car after he took it for a joyride. He admits to disposing of her remains, but denies killing her.

The trial continues.