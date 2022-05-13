Melkbosstrand child rape: 'Scared of the monster' - Allegations against crèche owner's husband reveal sexual terror

WARNING: This investigation contains descriptions of child abuse that you may find triggering or difficult to read.

Toddlers as young as two were allegedly abducted and raped by the husband of a play school owner in Melkbosstrand.

We name suspected paedophile Marius Pistorius in the public interest. His alleged crimes against children started in 1983, but most known cases occurred in the 2010s.

He apparently seized toddlers from their classes at Babbel & Krabbel play school, which was founded by his wife, Annet Pistorius.

The identities of at least seven alleged victims are known to News24.

The NPA declined to prosecute Pistorius, citing "unreliable" toddlers.

The play school, on the grounds of the Hervormde Church, now accepts babies as young as three months.

A play school near Cape Town has allegedly been used to feed the sexual appetites of Marius Pistorius, 69.

He allegedly raped or sexually assaulted at least seven toddlers he seized from a crèche that is owned by his wife, Annet Pistorius, 63.

Most of the known victims were allegedly raped by Marius when they were between two and five years old. The most recent allegation dates from 2018.

During a three-month investigation that unearthed affidavits, forensic reports and medical evaluations of at least seven victims, his apparent modus operandi has been pieced together.

Annet would run the Babbel & Krabbel play school in Melkbosstrand. Marius would allegedly show up during the school's nap time; he would gain access to a girl or boy; he would take them to his house, sometimes penetrating them with his fingers, and sometimes forcing them to touch or masturbate him.

To seal the secret, according to some accounts, Marius would hold the child's hand above a lawnmower. With their fingers centimetres from the blade, according to direct testimony or testimony from parents, Marius would turn the machine on. As the child struggled to get away from the spinning blade, he allegedly threatened to cut the toddler if the child ever mentioned what happened in one of two houses, directly opposite each other, in a beach suburb of Melkbosstrand.

Marius' first alleged rape was of a 13-year-old girl in 1983, but, since then, his targets seem to have become much younger. Of the seven victims whose identities are known to News24, six were aged two to five the first time they were allegedly raped by him.

Both Marius and Annet vehemently deny the accusations - their full response can be read here.

Before publication of this exposé, they applied for an interdict against News24 but threw in the towel in the Western Cape High Court last week. The hearing was scheduled for Friday.

As with News24's reporting on alleged paedophile Willem Breytenbach, the KwaSizabantu cult and sexual grooming at elite schools, this investigation reveals compelling accounts of abuse that we publish in the public interest.

In the face of multiple accounts and corroborating evidence, we have no reason to suspect the toddlers' versions are unreliable. Together with the rest of our source base - medical examinations, psychological evaluations, interviews with most of the parents and hundreds of pages of documentation - a picture emerges of a serial predator.

In the past 11 years, police opened at least seven dockets against Pistorius. But in 2011 and again in 2019, the State declined to prosecute him because the children's accounts - and a now-adult victim's affidavit - were not found to be reliable enough by police and the National Prosecuting Authority.

In a December 2011 letter to some of the victim's lawyer, the Western Cape's Director of Public Prosecutions wrote:

I have decided not to institute prosecution in this matter as the complainants are too young to testify and there is no objective corroboration for the allegations.





When the prosecutor referred to "objective corroboration", they appeared to ignore the expert opinions they themselves asked for. Even though medical and psychological evaluations of at least six children confirmed the veracity of their accounts of abuse suffered at the hands of Marius, the expert's detailed reports were dismissed.

The accounts are corroborated further by evidence seized from the Pistorius house in 2012 as part of a civil search warrant (legally called an Anton Piller order). During a raid on their home in Melkbosstrand, police found multiple items specifically described by the alleged victims . These included medals, fish and a monster ' s mask.

'Oom-juffrou' and 2018

In the most recent case, in 2018, a three-year-old girl gradually disclosed her abuse to her parents, who took her for medical and psychological evaluations that confirmed her reports.

In an affidavit, the girl's mother wrote her daughter disclosed that a man she called "oom-juffrou" ("uncle-teacher") was "doing naughty stuff to them and is tickling them. She showed us where he tickled them by touching her vagina."



The girl said the "naughty stuff" happened at the "oom-juffrou's" house.

Her mother wrote: "Because I knew where Marius Pistorius stays I decided to take [my daughter] past his house to see if she recognises it. When we got close to his house, I told [her] that she can take off her safety belt and open her window and if she sees a house that she recognises, she must tell me. As I drove past [Pistorius' address] in Melkbosstrand, [she] shouted out that she knew the house, that it is the oom-juffrou's house.

"I turned around and went past his house from the other direction. Again, she recognised it.

"I drove past the sea and talked about something else. For a third and final time, I drove past his house and again she recognised it."

Later, the girl told her mother Marius "told her that they were lovers, that he kissed her and that he wanted to marry her. She also told me again that he touched her vagina and that he told her to touch his penis. I asked her if she did what he asked, and she said yes. She touched it. […] I asked her where all this happened and again she said at his house".

The girl's disclosure was confirmed by a doctor and a psychologist. The latter wrote:

Throughout the forensic interview with [the victim], she gave detailed information that is indicative of inappropriate sexual interaction between herself and oom-juffrou.

The report said the girl "provided consistent information with regards to the alleged digital penetration and fondling of her genital area between herself and oom-juffrou".

It added: "It was evident that the information provided by [the girl] about the alleged sexual abuse was consistent with her own experiences and that at no stage did it appear that [she] was suggestible to other interpretations of her version of accounts. From the collateral information, it appears that the identity of oom-juffrou correlates with that of Mr Marius Pistorius."

The girl had disclosed the oom-juffrou "usually puts on black hair". Six years prior, at the time of the execution of the Anton Piller order, a black wig had been found in his home.

Back to 2011

Seven years earlier, the parents of six girls and boys had similar stories to tell.

In one case, a five-year-old boy said he was taken from Babbel & Krabbel to Marius' house. In a statement recorded by police, the boy said: "Uncle Marius also hurt my [penis] at his house. We drove with auntie Annet's car, a white car."

According to records shared with News24, Annet drove a white Toyota Corolla in 2011.

The boy continued: "Uncle Marius pulled my [penis] outside his house. Uncle Marius' wife, auntie Annet, works at Babbel & Krabbel. […] Uncle Marius pulled my [penis], pulled it hard."

He added: "Uncle Marius opened my bum and pushed his thumb into my hole where the poo comes out. He pushed his thumb in hard and pulled it out hard. It was very, very sore. I told Uncle Marius that it is sore."

And then came an enduring threat. According to the boy, "Uncle Marius said he would cut off our fingers with the lawnmower, he keeps the lawnmower in the garage… Uncle Marius put my hand in front of the lawnmower and wanted to hurt my finger".

Accusations pile up

In a matter of months in 2011, at least four other children made similar disclosures to their parents and social workers.

A three-year-old girl, over many sessions, told a psychologist "that Oom Marius hurt her on her face and arms by hitting her. He also hurt her [vagina] with his fingers".

"In the last session, she specifically said he put his pinky finger in her [vagina] and this hurt her. She said it happened more than one time."

She stated the "oom" pulled her pants and panties down, touched her and then she pulled up her own pants and panties, saying "Oom Marius does not have clothes on when he touches her genitals".

She added "Oom Marius is older, and has hair on his face".

"She sits in the foot area of the car when she travels to his house," the report added. "She mentioned that they then play games at his house. There are pet fish at his house."

The girl demonstrated genital pain, sexualised behaviour, developmental regression, family and peer conflict, difficulties separating from parents, hyperactivity, anxiety, clinginess, nightmares, fears, depression, rage, tantrums, problems with sitting and walking, sleep difficulties, changes in eating, headaches, and enuresis, or bedwetting.

"She doesn't like yellow and green, because she says Uncle Marius scared them with lawnmowers[…] She also said the dust from the machines hurt her hands and eyes when Uncle Marius held her hands above the machine," the report stated.

A medical examination confirmed the girl had been raped as described.

Terrified of school

A three-year-old girl, over many sessions, told a psychologist she was terrified of going to school.

"In later sessions, she stated that the uncle at Babbel & Krabbel School with silver hair touched her [vagina]. He has little hair on his head. This happened when they were outside. The uncle's clothes were off. The uncle's name is Maurice."

According to the girl's mother, "Marius" would sound like "Maurice" to her English-speaking daughter.

The girl demonstrated sexualised behaviour, regression, social withdrawal, sexual preoccupation, family and peer conflict, difficulties separating from her parents, anxiety, clinginess, nightmares, fears, depression, rage, tantrums, sleep difficulties, headaches and bedwetting.

"She is afraid of lawnmowers," the psychologist added.

A medical examination confirmed the girl had been raped as described.

A three-year-old girl told her father she "is scared of the monster", he told a psychologist, whose evaluation of the girl confirmed abuse.

The father said: "I asked who the monster was and she told me the monster was an uncle. I asked her why she was scared of the monster/uncle and she said the uncle drove with her. She also said that she called out for me to come help her, so I can give the uncle a hiding. She also told me I wasn't there to help her."

She said the perpetrator had dogs, fish and a bird.

The girl demonstrated regression, anxiety, clinginess, nightmares, fears, sleep difficulties and changes in eating. A medical examination found injuries compatible with digital penetration.

During the sessions, the girl "would display some aggressive behaviour, [such as] throwing toys around the playroom, and anxious behaviour [in] wanting the physical proximity of her mother or father".

She demonstrated genital pain, sexualised behaviour, regression, difficulties separating from parents, anxiety, clinginess, nightmares, fears, rage and sleep difficulties.

A medical examination confirmed the girl had been raped as described.

Back to the 1980s

But Marius' alleged trespasses stretch all the way back to the early 1980s, when he allegedly first raped a 13-year-old neighbour named Sandy Gould. It began at the end of 1982, when his mother, the late Lettie Pistorius, apparently chose Sandy as a bride for her then-29-year-old son.

By this point, Marius had already been married three times - once to a bride of 16. (Under apartheid-era law, minors were allowed to get married if their parents gave permission.) Annet is his fourth and fifth wife - they got married in 1985, divorced a few years later, and remarried in 1998.

When she was 13, said Gould, "Ouma Lettie" hand-picked her to be Marius' new wife. She was living across the road from them when Lettie insisted on giving her a lift to a property that was two minutes' walk away. During the short ride home, Lettie told Gould she was lonely and invited her to come meet her family.

Within weeks, Lettie was insisting the teenager call her "ma". She taught Gould how to clean the house and cook Marius' favourite meals. By then, he was already a father of two.

"Ouma Lettie groomed me," Gould told News24. "I was treated as though I was exceptionally special, very welcome, and made a fuss of every single day. It's just that there was a trick at the end."

She alleged Marius first raped her a few weeks after Lettie selected her. Five years later, during Marius' first marriage to Annet, an 18-year-old Gould would fall pregnant with his child. She ended her entanglement with Marius when he later sued for, and won, custody of their daughter.

A private prosecution of Gould's case was attempted by AfriForum, but the case stalled after police ignored three formal requests for the case file under the Promotion of Access to Information Act.

According to AfriForum's Phyllis Vorster, their hands were tied, as they could not establish the existence of a prima facie case for private prosecution.

Gould has since reapplied for access to her docket.

Semi-open secret

The paedophilia allegations against Marius have been a semi-open secret in the small community of Melkbosstrand, about half an hour's drive north of central Cape Town.

In fact, Babbel & Krabbel play school was named by local media in 2011, when most of the cases surfaced. At the time, Annet railed against the reports, referring to the accusations as "mud-slinging".

She told Die Burger newspaper: "If there are guilty people on the [school] grounds, then it has to come out. However, should the guilty not be found here, that should also be made known."

In a letter to parents in July 2011, the chairman of the play school's governing body, Werner Kleinschmidt, expanded on Annet's inferences.

He said while the school and staff were "deeply concerned about the welfare of the children in question and support a full investigation into each of these cases", the multiple investigations "rationally must include the entire environment in which the child concerned finds him or herself at home, in school and wherever else they could have been exposed".

Three months later, Annet continued to point fingers at parents, the media, and a local lawyer, Vincent Bergh.

Just like Bergh "is concerned about the other toddlers in the school, we are concerned that the toddlers case in the whole milieu in which they operate, has not been investigated", she wrote in a letter to parents.

"We were, after all, willing to be investigated from the start and still nobody has been identified as a possible suspect. It is very coincidental that everything has been quiet up until four days before our open day."

Police registered seven dockets with allegations of sexual assault and rape against Marius, none of which were prosecuted. In response to queries from News24, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the suspect was a "male person, the identity of who is not clear".

Spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila added: "I am aware of the fact that the parents of the complainants and one adult complainant all allege that Mr Pistorius is the suspect."

According to the NPA, there was no consistency in the victims' allegations about what happened and who was "responsible".

It was also questionable whether the toddlers would be found to be competent witnesses, Ntabazalila told News24.

'Oh, my hat!'

Marius and Annet have spent the past month denying he is a paedophile who carted off children from her play school.

"Oh, my hat!" said Annet when first approached for comment on 30 March 2022.

By 1 April, their lawyer threatened News24 with an interdict before publication. The case was to be heard in the Western Cape High Court on 13 May. But last week, five days after being served with News24's 96-page answering affidavit, they dropped their application and agreed to pay all costs.

They eventually responded to our detailed list of questions last Thursday. They strenuously denied all allegations against them - their full 17-page response can be read here.

Hervormde blues

Back in Melkbosstrand, Babbel & Krabbel has continued to thrive, despite it no longer being registered by the Western Cape social development department. In fact, it recently expanded its offering to include care for babies as young as three months. On babbelenkrabbel.com, it promises to "look after your bundle of joy in a safe and nurturing environment".

Its landlord, through thick and thin, has been the Hervormde Church of Melkbosstrand, which forms part of the church's Cape Town parish. A spokesman, Johann Smith, said the church extended the play school's lease in 2011 "in good faith that all the allegations of sexual abuse were dismissed by the prosecutor".

In response to a question regarding the allegations that emerged in 2018, Smith incorrectly stated the "allegations were not new ones, but the same as those investigated in 2011".

He added: "The whole situation was contaminated by gossip, envy, and jealousy between different role players in the community of Melkbosstrand. It was difficult to come to any positive conclusion and the church relied on the integrity of the prosecutor and the legal system."

Experts unheeded

Social worker Edith Kriel spent months assessing four children who made allegations of abuse against Marius. She delivered an unambiguous report to the State.

"My conclusion was that all four children I worked with had been sexually abused," she told News24.

"My office was in communication with SAPS, with statutory child protection organisations, with the Department of Social Development. Interestingly, there was no communication with the National Prosecuting Authority, who ultimately made the decision to withdraw the case.

"But even though all those systems were involved, no one was able to protect the children."

For all the horror that was reported, the State remained unmoved. Reports remained unheeded and pressing action remained untaken.

In one of the State's own medico-legal examinations - form J88 - it found clear evidence that a three-year-old girl had been raped as described. At the end of the report, the State's expert made an urgent recommendation regarding the child's rapist.

"He needs to be confined urgently," the doctor pleaded. He signed the report in Cape Town in May 2011.

* Names have been changed to protect their identity or the identity of their children, who are victims of a sexual crime.

This story is part of an investigation by News24 and My Only Story NPC into allegations of the sexual assault of toddlers at the Babbel & Krabbel pre-school.

Sometimes a report like this can trigger negative memories or experiences for you. If you need any help, please contact Childline on 116 (toll free).