Men accused of assassinating businessman Wandile Bozwana fail to have case against them dismissed

Sipho Hudla, Robert Mathupha, Vusi "kheke" Mathibela, and Bonginkosi Khumalo are accused of murdering business mogul Wandile Bozwana and injuring Mpho Baloyi in Pretoria in 2015.

The accused brought a Section 174 application to have the case discharged, arguing that the State presented no evidence on which they could be convicted.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday, dismissed the application, finding that there is a prima facie case against the accused.

The men accused of assassinating business mogul Wandile Bozwana have failed in their attempt to have the charges against them dismissed after the State closed its case.



Sipho Hudla, Robert Mathupha, Vusi "khekhe" Mathibela, and Bonginkosi Khumalo appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday, where Judge Mokhine Mosopa handed down judgment on the Section 174 application.



After the State closed its case in the trial, which started in 2018, the defence for the accused brought the Section 174 application, arguing that matter be discharged as the State had presented no prima facie evidence proving that the accused had committed the crimes they were charged with.

Bozwana was murdered in a suspected hit on 2 October 2015. He and his business associate Mpho Baloyi returned from Johannesburg when they were gunned down at the Garsfontein off-ramp in Pretoria.



Bozwana died, and Baloyi was injured.



Section 174 application



In his judgment, Mosopa said the State relied on the doctrine of common purpose to prove that all the accused had acted with common criminal intent on the charges they are facing.



During the trial, the State presented the following evidence:



- CCTV footage

- Cellphone data - Ballistic evidence - Confession and pointing out of Hudla, Mathupha, and Khumalo



The State also led the evidence of two witnesses who witnessed the action shooting, Baloyi and Adriaan Stander.



Stander, however, did not see who had shot at Bozwana and Baloyi.

Mosopa also said that trials within trials had to be held to determine the admissibility of the pointing outs of Hudla and Mathupha and the confession statement of Khumalo.



The defence alleged that the accused were assaulted and forced to make statements by the police. Issues were also raised on material inaccuracies in the statements, which did not align with the State’s version of events.

Mosopa admitted the statements into evidence, finding that they were made freely and voluntarily.



In terms of the cellular data, Mosopa said the cell phones belonging to Hudla, Mathupha and Mathibela pinned the locations closer to the movement of the cell phones owned by Bozwana and Baloyi on the day of the shooting.



Before returning to Pretoria, Bozwana and Baloyi were at Mandela Square in Sandton.



Mosopa also pointed out that CCTV footage taken from Mandela Square had identified some of the accused.



The court ultimately ruled that the evidence presented by the State had established a prima facie case against the accused.



Mosopa found that:



- The admission of the extra-crucial statements of the accused establishes a strong prima facie case against the accused.

- The fact that the accused were identified on the CCTV footage confirms a prima facie case. - The movement of the cellphones belonging to Hudla, Mathupha and Mathibela also establishes a prima facie case.



"This in my view is evidence upon which a reasonable man acting carefully may convict, and further there is a possibility that accused three [Mathibela] can be implicated by his co-accused in their case or cases and thus supplements the State's case," Mosopa said.



The court refused the Section 174 application and ordered that the accused put their defences to the court.



The matter has been postponed to 25 October.

