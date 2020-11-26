Men in the ANC sign pledge to 'be a positive role model' in fight against GBV

1h ago

Jan Gerber, News24
  • The ANC parliamentary caucus has launched a campaign against GBV.
  • Parliament's male MPs pledged to assist in putting a stop to GBV.
  • MPs will undertake various activities throughout the year.

Men representing the ANC in Parliament have signed a pledge to help end gender-based violence (GBV).

The ANC parliamentary caucus launched a campaign for the 16 days of Activism against GBV and femicide, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said in a statement.

OPINION | GBV is all of our problem

The caucus will undertake several programmes, not only during the 16 days, but on a weekly basis.

Mondays and Fridays will be dedicated to these campaigns to address all issues related to GBV and femicide.

These include:
  • Lunch-time pickets outside courts, police stations and crime scenes, in support of victims of GBV;
  • Constituency-based engagements with all stakeholders, including the community, community leaders and traditional leadership;
  • Focus on the boy child - organise and host Men/Boys dialogue or camps to have conversations that will shape the mindset and behaviour of boy children;
  • Identify and visit Thuthuzela Care Centres, places of safety for abused women, clinics, hospitals, police stations and others to assess the response to GBV cases.

"Through this launch and the planned programme, the ANC caucus seeks a buy-in and support for activities, which are targeting men and boys in all constituencies, especially the regions classified by the South African Police Service as hotspots of GBV in the country," reads Majodina's statement.

"The aim of the programme is to fully target young boys from school, and young and older men, to create a platform to make inputs on advancement of gender equality and the fight against GBV.

Male MPs, led by the chairperson of the study group on health, Sibongiseni Dhlomo, signed a "Pledge to End the Scourge of Gender-based Violence".

It reads as follows:

"As a Member of the ANC Caucus in Parliament, I recognise that violence against women and children is the manifestation of a profound lack of respect - a failure by us to recognise the inherent equality and dignity of women and children and that it is a violation of their fundamental human rights.

"I acknowledge the adverse effects violence has on the country.

"I therefore commit to playing my part in ending Gender-based Violence and Femicide by being a positive role model, a mentor and not allowing any form of violence to take place without doing something about it.

"I commit to ensuring safer communities for women and children."

Majodina said the ANC in Parliament recognises that, for South Africa to achieve social cohesion and end GBV, we need to unite, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation and disability, and work together to eradicate this injustice against our women and children.

"The ANC caucus urges all South Africans to heed the call and unite to fight the scourge of violence, abuse and femicide against women and children."

- Compiled by Jan Gerber

