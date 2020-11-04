1h ago

add bookmark

Cape Town teen suffering a mental disability killed by stray gang bullet while sleeping - reports

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A teen has been killed in Cape Town.
A teen has been killed in Cape Town.
iStock
  • Gershwin Arendse died after being hit by a stray bullet while asleep in his bed in the early hours of Tuesday.
  • His father had initially thought his son was having a seizure.
  • No arrests have yet been made.

The father of a mentally disabled teenager, who suffered a bullet wound to the head, initially thought his son was having a seizure, the Daily Voice reports.

Gershwin Arendse, 19, died after being hit while asleep in his bed in the family's Wendy house in Manenberg on Tuesday.

His father, Brian Minnaar, told the publication his son had started making jerking movements. He said he had taken the teen by the waist and supported his head with his arm, not realising that he had been shot.

He had opened the door to allow light to enter when he saw blood on his arm.

Arendse had vomited blood before dying in his home, Minnaar said.

READ | 3 charged with killing Durban businessman

Neighbour Joan Williams told the newspaper that Arendse was kind and had a good sense of humour.

She recalled how he would knock at her door, like he was the police, and then laugh when her husband would scold him.

She told the publication that, while Arendse was 19, he "had the mind of a 12-year-old".

Gangs

Locals told Die Son the Hard Livings and Americans gangs had been shooting at each other in a battle over drug turf.

Minnaar told the publication it had "rained bullets" and that any one of them could have been hit.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirmed to News24 that a man had been shot and killed in his home in Thames Walk at around 02:00 on Tuesday morning.

No arrests have been made.

Manenberg Safety Forum chairperson Roegshanda Pascoe told IOL the current violence was "seasonal fighting".

She said that, as the festive season approaches, an increase in "recruitment" sees young, new members having to show their loyalty.

She slammed the government as incompetent, blaming its inability to "work with its people" for families losing loved ones.

She also blamed the increase in gang violence on the release of sentenced inmates on parole to combat the spread of Covid-19 in prisons, claiming that many of them are linked to gangs.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
2 killed, 3 injured as balaclava-clad gunmen burst into Cape Town house
'It was like in a war': Two children, one man wounded in separate shootings in Manenberg
17 people arrested after cops pelted with stones during drug bust in Manenberg
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you believe will be the next US president?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Donald Trump
41% - 1749 votes
Joe Biden
37% - 1542 votes
I don't care
22% - 928 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
15.87
(+0.83)
ZAR/GBP
20.64
(+1.66)
ZAR/EUR
18.61
(+1.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.41
(+0.91)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.78)
Gold
1895.57
(-0.94)
Silver
23.91
(-1.84)
Platinum
870.00
(-0.40)
Brent Crude
40.07
(+1.90)
Palladium
2299.50
(+0.17)
All Share
53656.21
(+0.88)
Top 40
49300.89
(+0.92)
Financial 15
10016.22
(+0.29)
Industrial 25
75313.36
(+2.53)
Resource 10
49535.78
(-1.15)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo