Mercedes-Benz driver bust for clocking 225km/h

Getrude Makhafola
Limpopo traffic officials arrested three motorists for speeding on the N1 highway. (iStock)
  • Limpopo traffic officials arrested three speedsters on the N1 highway on Friday
  • One of the motorists clocked 225km/h in a Mercedes-Benz.
  • The three are expected in court soon to face charges of reckless and negligent driving.

Three motorists were arrested on Friday for speeding on the N1 highway in Limpopo as holidaymakers hit the roads for the Christmas break.

The driver of a Mercedes-Benz A200 clocked 225km/h while driving along the N1 in Naboomspruit on Friday, exceeding the 120km/h speed limit.

"The silly season is upon us, and our law enforcement officers are out to ensure that unruliness, negligence and disregard for the law does not lead to unnecessary loss of life," said Limpopo Department of Transport spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala.

A second driver, aged 42, was arrested after he was caught speeding at 203km/h in a VW Golf, while a 39-year-old motorist clocked 174km/h in a Mercedes-Benz Vito.

The three are expected to appear in court soon on charges of reckless and negligent driving.

Traffic to the province increased on Friday as thousands of motorists took to the N1 ahead of the festive season. More than 12 000 vehicles passed through the Kranskop Toll Gate within five hours on Friday, Taueatsoala said. 

Meanwhile, ER24 paramedics reported the death of a 27-year-old woman who was knocked down by a minibus taxi on the N1, south of Polokwane, as she tried to cross the highway on Friday evening.

Her body was found lying in the middle of the highway.

No one in the minibus taxi was injured in the incident.

